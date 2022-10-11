The future of the cryptocurrency market, Avalanche, Stellar, and Big Eyes

Since the Bitcoin launch in 2009, several tokens have sprung up to challenge it for the top spot in the cryptocurrency market. While it still dominates, some altcoins have been far more consistent, displaying real promise.

This article reviews Avalanche, Stellar, and the new meme coin project, Big Eyes, which is only approaching launch, and how they represent the cryptocurrency market's future.

Watch Out, It's Avalanche! (AVAX)Avalanche was designed to be an open, programmable blockchain network, as its protocol allows for the development of several applications. The network also provides custom blockchain development, where third-party developers can create and use extra blockchains to trade their assets.

The Avalanche (AVAX) network uses smaller contracts to approve and complete transactions on its platform. These smart contracts are written and audited by Solidity, the same language used to audit Ethereum smart contracts. Solidity enables developers to create and use 'subnet' blockchains as long as they obey the programming language rules.

Avalanche (AVAX) is affiliated with the Ethereum network, as there are bridges through which users can exchange AVAX tokens for ETH on various exchange platforms. The Avalanche (AVAX) network also supports many DeFi tools, like games, Decentralized Exchanges, and NFTs. AVAX is listed on CoinMarketCap at.

Out Of This World, With StellarLike many top altcoins today, Stellar (XLM) was released from a Bitcoin network fork in 2014. The fork resulted in the Stellar Consensus Protocol, which runs the network currently.

Stellar (XLM) was designed to harmonize financial institutions globally and create a medium for transacting and exchanging funds from cryptocurrencies to fiat currency. The platform aims at improving financial services worldwide with its speed and interoperability. Like the internet connects computers, Stellar (XLM) is fast becoming a preferred payment option for several banks, corporations, and payment systems.

The network offers fast and reliable transactions and has been partnering with many corporations to improve their financial services for years. For instance, a bank in Germany might need to transfer funds to another one in India. The sending party can convert the funds to Stellar tokens and send them via the network to the recipient bank.

Another essential feature of the Stellar network is its security. Since it is decentralized, no one can trace the transaction history effectively. You can get stellar tokens on the supported exchange platforms for about.

Eyes On The Prize With Big EyesThe community has been steadily growing, as the presale is already over $3.3 million in revenue. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also looking to dominate the cryptocurrency market, even as a meme coin, and it is justifying that with its every feature. Here are some reasons you should consider investing in the project.

The platform plans to add an NFT club during this third phase. Such a move will improve the token's cryptocurrency price, as the developers intend to pull users over the platform to their NFT marketplace. According to the whitepaper, the network will charge no gas fee on NFT trade. So buying, selling, and exchanging NFTs is free on Big Eyes Coin. NFTs will also provide opportunities for other protocol upgrades in the future, like blockchain games and a Metaverse space.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) developers are also working on getting the token listed on DEXs like UNISWAP, as a launch on such platforms will help secure the token's sustainability in the cryptocurrency market. Listing on other DEXs will also follow with time.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is keen on building a network that prioritizes its members' interests in all its decisions. The developers made 70 per cent of the initial token supply available for the presale event, placing a lot of power in the community for future decisions. Also, the project will reward ten users with 250,000 BIG tokens by December to appreciate the community for its support. The first place will get 100,000 tokens, while the other winners will share 150,000 tokens. Eligible users must hold some BIG tokens at the time of the draw.

So why don't you join the Big Eyes Coin presale today to be a part of an amazing project that looks to set the stage in Cryptocurrency? Click to buy your BIG tokens and stay connected for updates.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale:

Website:

Telegram:

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor