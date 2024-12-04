The Gameium and Flipkart Collaborate to Unlock Subscription Access for Millions Through SuperCoins Redemption

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4: The Gameium and Flipkart collaborate to offer Flipkart customers a unique opportunity to purchase subscriptions to the leading online video game platform through Flipkart's SuperCoins redemption. With India witnessing a surge in gaming enthusiasts, with about 71% of smartphone users engaging in video gaming, this collaboration is set to create waves in the gaming community and redefine loyalty rewards for Flipkart customers.

This collaboration will help Flipkart's position in the growing digital gaming space while building a loyal base of gamers who can use their Flipkart rewards for immersive gaming experiences. For The Gameium, this collaboration marks a significant step toward reaching millions of new gamers in India, further expanding The Gameium's reach.

Unlock The Gameium's World of Games with Supercoins

The Gameium, powered by Advysors INC, is a premier online platform featuring a vast array of video games catering to both casual and avid gamers. Through this collaboration, Flipkart users can now seamlessly redeem their accumulated SuperCoins on The Gameium platform, gaining access to hundreds of games and exclusive content. Unlocking subscription on The Gameium is easy, go to The Gameium platform, subscription page and click Buy redeeming SuperCoins.

This innovative initiative aims to further enhance the value of the Flipkart SuperCoins loyalty program, providing customers with a new and exciting way to use their rewards. Whether it's unlocking new levels, upgrading to premium content, or exploring the latest releases, Flipkart users will enjoy the benefits of diversified choices to maximise the utility of their Supercoins.

Speaking on the partnership, Manpreet Bumrah, Founder of Advysors INC, said, “The partnership between Flipkart and The Gameium is a game-changer for us. Flipkart's extensive user base aligns perfectly with our mission of making gaming more accessible. By allowing customers to redeem SuperCoins for The Gameium subscription, we're not only expanding our platform but also ensuring that gaming enthusiasts across India can experience the thrill of our games with ease.”

Gaurav Arora, Vice President of Payments and SuperCoins, Flipkart, commented: “Gaming is becoming an integral part of the digital ecosystem in India, and we're always looking for innovative ways to reward our customers. Collaborating with The Gameium to bring subscriptions into the fold of our Supercoins loyalty program will add significant value for our customers by providing them with diversified choices and help them make the most out of their Flipkart loyalty program. SuperCoin, one of India's largest innovative loyalty programmes, has seen great traction from customers. We are excited to extend its benefits to further enhance their shopping experience by maximizing value for our customers.”

This collaboration is a significant leap in the e-commerce and gaming industries, providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for users to avail benefits from the best of both worlds—gaming and loyalty.

About the Flipkart Group The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and Super Money. Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India’s digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart’s marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. About The Gameium The Gameium is a leading digital gaming platform redefining gaming experiences for players worldwide. Founded in 2021 under Advysors INC, it offers a subscription-led, ad-free environment with 200+ games spanning nine categories, including action, strategy, and entertainment. Envisioned as the global home for gaming enthusiasts, The Gameium connects players through immersive gameplay and cutting-edge technology. Its multi-language user interface and player-first design ensure accessibility for diverse audience of 13Million+ registered user base. Committed to excellence, The Gameium delivers high-quality, uninterrupted gaming with regular updates to keep players engaged. It fosters a vibrant, inclusive community of gamers who share a passion for adventure and creativity. If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor