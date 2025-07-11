The Gera Pune Residential Realty Report - July 2025 edition captures market recalibration amidst rising sticker shock

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), pioneers in premium residential and commercial real estate in Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, and California, today released the July 2025 edition of their bi-annual report, The Gera Pune Residential Realty Report. As Pune's only census-based real estate study running for 14 years and covering over 2,300 projects and 3+ lakh under-construction homes, the report presents an authoritative, data-driven view of market dynamics for the 12 months ended June 2025.

This year's report marks a notable transition in Pune's residential real estate landscape. After seven years of consistent growth in prices, sales, and supply, the market is experiencing a consolidation phase driven by 'sticker shock', the cumulative effect of rising prices and increasing home sizes.

While prices rose at a moderate 7.31% year-on-year, this still added significantly to total ticket sizes. Over the past five years, prices have climbed by 40% and average home sizes by 25%, resulting in an overall 76% increase in the average sticker price. Consequently, buyers in the Budget and Upper-mid segments are facing affordability challenges, while affluent buyers are gravitating towards larger, more comfortable homes.

Speaking about the market shifts, Mr Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments Private Limited, said, "We are witnessing the market respond to a steep escalation in total ticket size, what we're calling Sticker Shock. Even though interest rates have come down over the last 6 months, affordability remains a concern as the total outgo for buyers has increased by 76% over five years. The steep increase in sticker price has led to sticker shock and has caused people to slow down their purchase decision resulting in the demand softening. Developers are responding cautiously by slowing new launches and recalibrating configurations. I expect smaller home sizes to return to the market, making homes more affordable not through pricing corrections but by offering compact yet efficient layouts. For buyers, this is a critical time - choosing projects by developers with strong financial stability is more important than ever."

Market Trends and Analysis:

-Replacement Ratio: The replacement ratio of 1.08 indicates a mildly oversupplied market. In a cyclical market like real estate mild oversupply eventually corrects itself restoring the market equilibrium.

-New project prices: Prices of new projects launched are down by 4.73% over the last year while the overall market is still on an uptrend.

-East Pune prices rise: East Pune recorded the highest price appreciation across the city marking a 9.6% growth followed by West Pune which saw a 6.8% appreciation.

-Project Landscape: Pune now has 2,605 residential projects under development, up 6.7% over June 2024. However, the market is consolidating, small projects (<100 units) fell 39% since 2018, while large projects (>500 units) surged by 70%.

-Metro Influence: Areas such as Hinjewadi, connected by the new Metro corridors, have seen stable pricing and increased traction from affordability-focused buyers.

Looking Ahead:

Pune's real estate market is entering a phase of strategic recalibration. While supportive economic signals such as the RBI's recent 50 basis point rate cut suggest a favourable policy environment, market recovery has yet to gain real momentum. At the same time, transformative infrastructure projects like the Ring Road and Metro expansion are set to redefine growth corridors over the next decade. To stay resilient, developers must focus on rightsized products, calibrated launches, and sharper value propositions tailored to specific segments. As the market evolves to serve a changing demographic, understanding these shifts will be critical for stakeholders navigating this new landscape.

About Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera Developments Private Limited, a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the Real Estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy at Gera of "Let's Outdo" rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera also introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. They have designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which revolutionised the Real Estate sector for both, the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In their 50th year, the company launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiativeGera's Home Equity Powerby providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing customer experience. Gera Developments has also launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both, the product and service fronts.

Gera continues to be ranked amongst the Top 50 Great Mid-Size WorkplacesTM 2024 in India by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute for eight years in a row. This year, we have also been proudly recognised as one of India's Best WorkplacesTM in Real Estate Industry and India's Best WorkplacesTM in Building a Culture of Innovation for All.

Gera envisions raising the standards of Real Estate in India. As they redefine new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, they are consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information.

