The Global Tastemaker Awards by Food & Wine Magazine, US Ranks SodaBottleOpenerWala from the Olive Group of Restaurants as One of the Top 20 Restaurants in the World

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27: SodaBottleOpenerWala from the Olive Group of restaurants has been recognized as one of the world's premier dining destinations of 2024. Handpicked by an expert panel of judges for the latest edition of Global Tastemakers Awards for Food & Wine magazine, this accolade celebrates the restaurant's exceptional blend of Bombay's dining culture and Indian culinary heritage, marking it as a standout among global gastronomic experiences.

SodaBottleOpenerWala is a tribute to this city of dreams that dreams of food. Welcome to the wonderful, chaotic, bustling, colorful, quirky, cluttered, eccentric and so-real world of SodaBottleOpenerWala. Take a trip down the hustling-bustling streets of Bombay from your seat at the table. Bombay Irani Cafes. Old-school gymkhanas. As-popular-as-film-stars street-food vendors. The Bombay we know and love is full of food stories. Come tuck into the city on a plate at SodaBottleOpenerWala.

"We are thrilled and over the moon to be recognized by Food & Wine, US magazine as one of the top 20 international restaurants," said AD Singh, Founder and MD at Olive Group of Restaurants. This award acknowledges our commitment to preserving culinary traditions while offering a contemporary twist that resonates with our guests.

From a restaurant on a farm in Nairobi to contemporary fine dining in Athens, to a small Izakaya in Tokyo, India's SodaBottleOpenerWala's inclusion in this esteemed list underscores its pivotal role in celebrating Bombay's dynamic food culture.

Join us in celebrating this milestone as we continue to embody the spirit of Bombay on a plate. For more information visit us SBOWIndia.

