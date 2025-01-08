The Goat Life Nominated for Prestigious Sound Editing Award at the 72nd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 8: In a significant achievement for Indian cinema, the feature film "The Goat Life" has been nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Feature International at the 72nd Annual Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards. This nomination marks "The Goat Life" as the only Indian film recognized in this category this year, highlighting the exceptional talent of the Indian sound design community on an international stage.

"The Goat Life" is a gripping drama based on the acclaimed 2008 novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin. Directed by Blessy, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, portraying Najeeb Muhammad, a man from Kerala who travels to Saudi Arabia in 1991 seeking better opportunities for his family. Instead of finding the promised employment, Najeeb is deceived by an individual posing as his employer and is forced to work under harsh conditions on a goat farm in the desert. Enduring years of scarcity, including limited food and water, and the degrading experience of being forced to sleep among goats, Najeeb's resilience is tested to its limits. His eventual escape, aided by a fellow goatherd, highlights themes of survival, hope, and the enduring human spirit.

The nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing is a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship of "The Goat Life"'s sound design team. Led by Supervising Sound Editors Resul Pookutty, CAS, MPSE and Vijaykumar Mahadevia MPSE, along with Sound Effects Editor Arun Rana and Foley Editor Vijaykumar Mahadevia MPSE, Dialogue Editor Moushumi Ghosh, the team has created an immersive auditory experience that significantly enhances the film's storytelling. Foley Artists Andriy Ryzhov, Ruslan Shebistyi, Andriy Stariovsky, and Boggan Zavarzin contributed their expertise to craft realistic and emotionally resonant soundscapes that bring the harsh desert environment and the protagonist's struggles to life.

Expressing his gratitude, Vijaykumar Mahadevia MPSE stated, "Being nominated for this award is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our entire team. Recognition from MPSE, the world's foremost guild of Sound Designers, motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of sound design in Indian cinema."

Resul Pookutty MPSE, an Academy Award-winning sound designer, added, "This nomination not only elevates 'The Goat Life' but also provides a significant boost as we approach the Oscar run for Best Film, with voting opening this week. It's a proud moment for all of us and a clear indicator of the immense, untapped talent present in India's sound fraternity."

"The Goat Life" is nominated alongside other esteemed international films that have showcased outstanding sound editing. While "The Goat Life" stands out as the sole representative from India, it competes with a diverse array of global contenders known for their technical excellence and creative soundscapes. This competitive field underscores the high standards and innovation present in the realm of sound design today.

The recognition from the MPSE Golden Reel Awards is expected to bolster "The Goat Life"'s prospects in the upcoming Oscars. As the voting window opens, the nomination highlights the film's superior sound editing, potentially influencing Academy voters and enhancing its chances in the highly competitive Best Film category.

"The Goat Life"'s nomination underscores the growing influence of Indian sound designers on the international stage. Their ability to create immersive and emotionally charged soundscapes has garnered attention from leading industry professionals, positioning India as a hub for sound design innovation and excellence.

As "The Goat Life" advances in its Oscar campaign, the support from the global sound design community reinforces the film's potential for further accolades. Whether it ultimately triumphs at the Oscars or not, the film has already made a significant mark, showcasing the power of heartfelt storytelling and masterful sound design.

