The Golden Jury Film Festival, founded by Pragyesh Singh, celebrates the pinnacle of cinematic artistry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: The much-anticipated 6th edition of the Golden Jury Film Festival 2024 will take place on December 17th and 18th at The Red Bulb Studio in Andheri West, Mumbai. This year's festival promises to be a grand celebration of cinematic brilliance, featuring a diverse lineup of films from talented directors worldwide.

Event Highlights:

Day 1: December 17, 2024

* Opening Ceremony: The festival will kick off with the screening of "MUSSOORIE - 200 YEARS," directed by Sanjay Raj. This film captures the rich history of Mussoorie, setting a nostalgic and engaging tone for the festival.

* Golden Jury Festival Gala: The evening will be illuminated by the "Golden Jury Festival Gala," a celebration of cinema that honours outstanding contributions to the film industry. This gala is a testament to the festival's commitment to recognizing and celebrating cinematic excellence.

* Feature Film Premiere: The day will conclude with the much-anticipated premiere of "KUCH SAPNEY APNE," directed by Sridhar Rangayan.

The film, a sequel to the acclaimed "Evening Shadows," is expected to receive an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Day 2: December 18, 2024

* Diverse Screenings: The second day will feature a variety of films, including "WHAT GOES AROUND - KARMA IS A BITCH 2024" by Ronald Kerkman and "WHITE GAZE" by ETA, each offering unique perspectives and storytelling styles.

* Inspiring Stories: Films like "MUNIYA KI DUNIYA" by Alok Jain and "MY NATIONAL FLAG" by Sweta Kumar Dash are set to touch hearts with their powerful narratives of hope and perseverance.

* Closing Ceremony: The festival will conclude with the screening of "HUNAR" by Sujoy Joy Mukherjee, a poignant film about the pressures of parental expectations and the discovery of true talent.

Special Mentions:

* "IRON GIRLS" by Rajen Das: A powerful film highlighting the struggle to preserve ancient folk arts, which is sure to leave a lasting impact on viewers."KUCH SAPNEY APNE" by Sridhar Rangayan and Saagar Gupta is a sequel to the highly successful Evening Shadows (winner of 27 international awards, screened at 82 film festivals), is a heartwarming Hindi feature film about a gay couple and their family members.

* "MUNIYA KI DUNIYA", is a touching film by Alok Jain about a little girl from a migrant worker's family who dreams of going to school. Life for Munia is tough, as she lives on a bustling construction site where her parents work hard to make ends meet. Despite the challenges, Munia's determination to learn never fades. Her life changes when a kind-hearted mentor notices her passion for education. With her courage and the mentor's support, Munia begins to carve a path to a brighter future, proving that even in the harshest circumstances, hope and perseverance can lead to success.

* "HUNAR" is a film by Sujoy Joy Mukerjee. It is all about how parents impose their unfulfilled dreams over the little shoulders of their child and underestimate the real talent within them.

As anticipation builds for the Golden Jury Film Festival 2024, organizers and participants are excited about the upcoming celebration of film and storytelling set to take place on the 17th & 18th of December 2024 at The Red Bulb Studios, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Quote from PRAGYESH SINGH, Founder of Golden Jury Film Festival

"We are thrilled to welcome filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts to the 2024 Film Festival," said Pragyesh Singh, Owner and Organizer of the event. "Over the next two days, we'll experience stories that entertain, inspire, and challenge us to think deeply. It's an honour to provide a platform for these voices, and we can't wait to celebrate the magic of cinema together."

Check out his LinkedIn Profile here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/pragyeshsingh/

Check out his IMDb Profile here: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8345921/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_3_nm_5_in_0_q_prag yesh

Quote from Subhransu Das, Director of the Golden July Film Festival

Subhransu Das, Director of the Golden July Film Festival, shared, "The Golden Jury Film Festival is not just a platform for showcasing filmsit's a celebration of the art of storytelling. We are truly honoured to witness such remarkable talent and creativity, and we look forward to seeing how these exceptional films will continue to resonate with audiences worldwide."

Check out his IMDb profile here: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2820122/?ref_=fn_all_nme_1

Visit the Golden Jury Film Festival's Wikipedia link here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golden_Jury_Film_Festival

