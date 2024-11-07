The Good Bug & Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Launch Groundbreaking Probiotic for Weight Management via Gut Health

New Delhi [India], November 6: The Good Bug, India's leading gut health brand has collaborated with HRX, India’s pioneering homegrown fitness brand co-owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, to introduce a revolutionary probiotic formula, designed to promote weight management with its clinically researched, gut-targeted probiotic strains.

The Good Bug Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition, in collaboration with HRX, is a patent-pending, first-of-its-kind probiotic formula designed to support sustainable weight management and improve gut health. This product brings advanced science and affordability together, making gut health accessible to all. Gut health and probiotics are globally becoming a scientific frontier in the area of weight management, and this product leads the way.

Keshav Biyani, co-founder of the Good Bug, said, “Our flagship probiotic, Metabolically Lean, has received incredible customer love, inspiring us to continually innovate. With extensive global R&D, we’ve worked relentlessly to develop a ground breaking supercharged formula to make an even greater impact. We’re excited to partner with HRX in this launch, who share our passion for health and wellness.”

Hrithik Roshan on this launch said, “We at HRX are optimistic about our collaboration with The Good Bug, especially after I personally have experienced the benefits of the products on myself & my family over the last year. Through this launch, we aim to bring a holistic approach to fitness, and make advanced scientific solutions accessible.”

Affordably priced at Rs. 499, The Good Bug Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition makes weight management accessible to everyone, encouraging people from all walks of life to prioritise their metabolic health.

This product launch follows The Good Bug's recent success in raising $3.5 million (approximately INR 30 crore) in a Series A extension round, supported by Sharrp Ventures, the family office of Marico Group Chairman Harsh Mariwala and Fireside Ventures. This investment strengthens The Good Bug's mission to democratise gut health and solidifies its position as a category creator and leader, ensuring its impact reaches individuals throughout India.

“At The Good Bug, we believe in gut health as the foundation of overall wellness, and we will continuously endeavour to support individuals to take charge of their health with science-backed, affordable solutions. Our campaign with HRX underscores that every small step is a powerful move toward a healthier, happier self,” adds Prabhu Karthikeyan, co-founder, The Good Bug.

“At HRX, we're committed to providing a holistic lifestyle approach for people to prioritize their overall health. Our partnership with The Good Bug is a natural extension of this mission, aligning perfectly with our goal to offer impactful, science-backed solutions for healthier living. This launch marks a significant step forward in our brand's journey that aims to transform lives across India.”- Afsar Zaidi, Co-Founder of HRX.

The Good Bug Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition offers a holistic approach to weight management, blending advanced probiotic science with affordability to provide visible, long-term results. This product embodies the shared commitment of The Good Bug and HRX to promote better wellbeing, inspiring everyone to adopt meaningful and lasting changes.

Link to buy Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition – Link

About The Good Bug

The Good Bug, founded in 2022 by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan is a leading gut health brand which is committed to transforming gut health with their transparent, science-backed approach. Their mission is to empower individuals to prioritise their wellness journey through accessible and effective gut health solutions.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.thegoodbug.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegoodbug_/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-good-bug/

About HRX

HRX, founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is a platform for bringing like-minded people together to believe in the philosophy of becoming the best version of themselves, empowering a billion people to ‘be their hero'.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.hrxbrand.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hrxbrand/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hrxbrand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hrxbrand

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hrxbrand

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor