The Grand Finale of "Hackathon on Plastic-Free Rivers with AI" organised by REVA University in Association with Kyndryl on September 8th, 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 5: REVA University will host the grand finale of the "Hackathon on Plastic-Free Rivers with AI". Partnered with Kyndryl, this highly anticipated event is scheduled for September 8th, 2023, at Chanakya Auditorium, REVA University, Bangalore.

From an initial pool of 750 enthusiastic teams of 1311 participants representing 19 countries, the 15 finalists who have emerged as frontrunners after 3 months and 3 elimination rounds will showcase their ingenious solutions for building plastic-free rivers to a team of expert judges during the event. The technical demonstrations of these sustainable solutions using cutting-edge AI technologies will be the highlight of the grand finale.

The solutions were developed in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 14: theme "Life Below Water," SDG 6: “Clean Water and Sanitation” to address the pressing issue of plastic pollutants in local rivers and water bodies, reinforcing the hackathon's commitment to global environmental goals.

"We are delighted to join hands with Kyndryl to foster innovation with purpose. The Hackathon on Plastic-Free Rivers with AI Towards Sustainability is a dynamic platform for AI enthusiasts, data scientists, and students to channel their creativity towards safeguarding our precious water ecosystems. Unlike a typical hackathon, this one was custom-designed to bring out the best solutions to tackle a real environmental problem," said Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University.

Kyndryl is committed to being a sustainable and responsible business, and this partnership is an extension of that commitment to managing the impact of climate change. With Kyndryl’s support, the winners will develop AI-powered solutions and strategies that not only address plastic waste but also contribute to the broader goal of preserving aquatic life.

As the countdown to the grand finale begins, the event has captured the attention of environmentalists, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders. The grand finale is more than a competition – it is an opportunity for all to engage and act on preserving the plastic-free environment. The event will be a fusion of technical brilliance and sustainability advocacy, culminating in the chance to transform ideas into real-world impact. Don't miss your chance to meet and connect with them. Limited guests only! Register now to reserve your seat at the finale.

The top 10 finalists will not just contend for recognition as contributors to SDG goals but also for attractive cash prizes. The champions of innovation will secure 1st place with 150,000 INR, 2nd place with 100,000 INR, and 3rd place with 50,000 INR. Furthermore, they will receive branded merchandise from REVA University and Kyndryl.

REVA University is a top-ranked private university in Bangalore, offering 100 plus undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in 10 plus faculty, including Engineering and Technology, Management, Science, Legal Studies, Architecture, and more. The University’s sprawling green campus, with state-of-the-art infrastructure, caters to the learning needs of 16000 plus students.

REVA Academy Corporate Excellence-RACE, an initiative of REVA University, hosts this hackathon. RACE offers a range of specialised, techno-functional programs in emerging technologies, custom-designed to suit the needs of working professionals to fast-track their careers. To know more about RACE programs, follow this link https://race.reva.edu.in.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in over 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernises the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

For inquiries or additional information, please mail your query to AIHackathon@race.reva.edu.in or call us at +91 89040 58866.

