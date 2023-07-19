The Grand preview of "Dum Biryani" leaves the media stunned and the Filmmaker stands out

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19: The highly anticipated film and the talk of the town, “Dum Biryani” reached a crescendo as the grand preview was organized for the media and industry men, leaving them awestruck. Aniket Badame, the Director-Writer-Producer of “Dum Biryani” unveiled his latest project with the media men yesterday in PVR Icon, Versova in a rather grand event along with his cast and crew.

Badame deals with the hard-hitting issue of terrorism as a Writer-Director and Producer of “Dum Biryani” with a fresh approach. He has also dealt with sensitive matter with such a unique approach making his work stand out.

The Filmmaker explained his relatability with his diverse audience, right from kids to adults, is his distinguishing feature amongst many others and is just not restricted to any particular genre.

“Dum Biryani” takes the viewers on a journey filled with suspense, thrill, and unexpected twists through the 20 minutes of the short film. It is safe to say that the actors give an edge-of-the-seat performance leaving the viewers wanting more.

The leading actor, Gaurav Ghatnekar, known for his Hindi and Marathi film and Television industry, is trained by the maestro Naseeruddin Shah as per our sources. Saee Barve, who is a supporting actor in the film, is actively working in the popular daily soap, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and is a theatre artist. On the other hand, child actor Saisha Salvi, age 6, has acted in Tvcs and daily soaps whereas, eight years old Hardika Sharma has worked in a few feature films.

At the event, Badame also unveiled his production company, Green Sea Entertainment which aspires to be one of the leading Bollywood production houses. The Producer-Director- Writer’s vision for Green Sea Entertainment is to produce and provide futuristic as well as realistic entertainment that will cater to a wide variety of audiences.

After the preview of “Dum Biryani” the entire cast and crew present were invited on stage along with Aniket Badame, the Director- Producer- Writer of the movie, who then spoke their hearts out about their experiences through their individual journies during the filming process.

Badame is a maverick writer who has nurtured more than 70 scripts and plans to launch them when the time is correct at regular intervals. The audience can expect the release of “Dum Biryani” by Green Sea Entertainment sometime soon on OTT platforms in the comfort of their home.

