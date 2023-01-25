The Grand Republic Day Sale is Live on the Bajaj Mall

Bajaj Mall is back with the Grand Republic Day Sale from 16th to 26th January 2023. Shop for your favourite product on the Bajaj Mall and get exciting cashback offers up to Rs. 5,000. In addition to the cashback offers, you get the option to repay the amount over a flexible tenure of up to 36 months. Furthermore, Bajaj Mall helps you buy products using your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card and benefit from the No Cost EMIs and zero down payment option available on select products.

Bajaj Mall is a one-stop solution for all your shopping needs. You can shop from a wide range of consumer durables, lifestyle products, gadgets and more. Some of our leading partner stores include Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Tata Lifestyle, Sargam Electronics, Hometown, and Home Centre. Check out the product line available on the Bajaj Mall.

Consumer durable products: Be it renovating your home or just upgrading your kitchen appliances, television, washing machine, air conditioner, or air purifier, you can find all these products on the Bajaj Mall and pay using your Insta EMI Card. Some of the top brands for consumer durables include Morphy Richards, LG, Samsung, Sony, Sansui, Panasonic, Hyundai, Voltas, Daikin, Mitsubishi, Godrej, Hitachi, Whirlpool, Kelvinator, Prestige, Sujata, and more.

Lifestyle products: You can shop for camera lenses, DSLRs, soundbars, smartwatches, bicycles, water purifiers, gas hobs, headphones, home theatre, mattresses, chimneys, furniture, sports and fitness and more such lifestyle products on the Bajaj Mall. Some of the brands available on the Bajaj Mall include Sony, Fujifilm, GoPro, Hero, Leader, Ninety One, Omo, Avon, Reebok, Danube, At Home by Nilkamal, Duroflex, Saregama Carvaan, JBL, Skull Candy, Marshal, Garmin, Goqii, Amazfit, and more.

Gadgets: Bajaj Mall gives you the opportunity to shop for your favourite gadget from top brands on easy EMIs. Some of the brands available to shop from include Vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, Tecno, Nokia, I KALL, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Mi, and Avita. Bajaj Mall helps you choose from a wide range of products.

With our strong partner network across 3,000+ cities with 1.2 lakh+ partner stores in India, it becomes even more convenient to shop for your favourite product. You just have to visit our Bajaj Mall website and order your favourite product from the comfort of your home and the product will be delivered through the nearest retail store.

Visit the Bajaj Mall website today and avail of exciting cashback offers on your purchase.

Shop for the latest products from top brands:

1. Visit the Bajaj Mall website2. Choose a product you wish to buy, add it to the cart and enter your registered mobile number3. Enter the OTP sent on your mobile number4. Select the repayment tenure, and proceed to checkout5. Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, name, and delivery address6. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions Apply

To know more, visit www.bajajmall.in.

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycle. These involve: (i) asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, (ii) asset protection through general insurance, (iii) family protection through life and health insurance, (iv) providing healthcare needs for the family, (v) offering savings products, (vi) wealth management, and (vii) retirement planning and annuities. Through these businesses that offer various attractive solutions, BFS serves millions of customers.

BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.49 per cent holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74 per cent holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

BFS has an 80.13 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (BFSD), which is a digital marketplace for financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, lifestyle products, payments and e-commerce is a subsidiary of BFS. The balance 19.87 per cent is held by BFL.

Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), which is a health tech venture seeking to create a digital preventive, personalised and pre-paid health solution is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BFS.

Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of BFS. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited is awaiting final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for the commencement of the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), which is a profitable and fast-growing enterprise engaged in various aspects of housing finance and development and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec), which is a stockbroker that provides its clients a full suite of investment products and services in an all-in-one digital platform, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Both BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large-cap stocks.

The results of these subsidiaries are reflected in the consolidated results of the Company.

As required by regulation, BFS has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The insurance companies are not covered under Ind AS. They have prepared Ind AS financials only for the purpose of consolidation. Accordingly, standalone numbers relating to BAGIC and BALIC reported above are based on non-Ind AS accounting standards (Indian GAAP) as applicable to insurance companies.

