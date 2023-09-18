The Grand Rocket in ‘Kanakia Silicon Valley’ Unveiled, Rockey Boys: R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan Sir cheer for the Rocket of another kind!

New Delhi (India), September 18: During The Launch Of ‘Kanakia Silicon Valley’, Actor R Madhavan And Ex-ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Together Salutes The ‘Rocket’ Of Another Kind. Both Dignitaries Were Present During The Unveiling Ceremony Of ‘Kanakia Silicon Valley’, A Luxurious Township In Powai, Mumbai, Where A Rocket-Like Structure Has Been Specially Erected To Salute India’s Recent Sojourn To Moon.

In the spirit of India’s glorious sojourn to the moon, Kanakia Developers have now come up with the monumental idea of paying rich tribute to the giant stride India has taken to the space which has not only made the world to sit and take notice of our great achievement but it has also made each and every Indian proud to the core!

At the spacious residential complex of ‘Kanakia Silicon Valley’, a special Rocket-like structure has been erected as it is a great and gratifying symbol of upliftment and upward mobility in one’s life. The huge residential township consisting of 1000 flats at ‘Kanakia Silicon Valley’ is being constructed in the posh suburbs which is conveniently located at Powai, Mumbai.

The grand unveiling of ‘Rocket: Landscape Amenities, Club Reboot and Cloud’ was done on 9th September, 2023 with great fun-fare. The unveiling was done by none other than our own Rocket man R Madhavan who made the film ‘Rocketary: The Nambi Effect’ on ex-ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan. The writer, actor, director and producer of the film, R Madhavan was also bestowed upon with the National Award in the Best Film category for his monumental efforts to make this film.

Interestingly, along with R Madhavan, the great aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan himself was also present who looked very pleased to be invited for the unveiling ceremony. The specially erected Rocket-like structure reminded him of his glorious days as a scientist at ISRO.

‘Kanakia Silicon Valley’ is the newest address for those who desire to live a luxurious life in comfortable and spacious homes with all the modern amenities within the vicinity of the township. Situated at the posh suburb of Powai in Mumbai, ‘Kanakia Silicon Valley’ caught the eye of the buyers after seeing a Rocket-like structure built within the premises of the township. The Rocket in the township is a special tribute to India’s space missions over the years and the country’s recent sojourn to the moon through which India was able to scale new heights.

Along with the township, the Rocket was also unveiled with much fun-fare. With all its glitter and glamour, effective and attractive lighting thrown in and the bursting of crackers it seemed as if one of the real Rockets is being sent to another space mission. What made the occasion extra special was that the Rocket was unveiled in the presence of Rocket Boys: R. Madhavan and ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who cheered for the Rocket of another kind.

Talking as a chief guest during the unveiling of ‘Kanakia Silicon Valley’ R Madhavan said, “I am glad someone thought of paying tribute to the rich legacy of our space missions over the years and our recent stride to the moon through Chandrayaan-3, in a unique and innovative way. I am happy that I and Nambi Narayanan sir both have been chosen to inaugurate this prestigious project. The thoughtfully constructed Rocket-like structure in the premises symbolises the spirit of India which has reached a place over the moon where no one has ever attempted to land before.”

The construction at ‘Kanakia Silicon Valley’ is in full swing. Out of the total 1000 flats being constructed under the project, total 550 flats are now ready and other 450 flats would be ready in another few months. Situated at the premium location of Mumbai, the jaw dropping grandeur of ‘Kanakia Silicon Valley’ is to be seen to be believed! It consists of 40 world class amenities which include one of the biggest swimming pools, a grand club house, ultra modern home theatre, aqua gym, two cafes with soul smoothing ambiences, high end gymnasium spread across 4.5 acres of landscape in the vicinity of 8.5 acres of township.

‘Kanakia Silicon Valley’ is reminiscent of a futuristic township which stands for qualitative, luxurious and spacious living with all the modern amenities which anyone can ever imagine. The Kanakia’s believe that specially built Rocket in the township will inspire people from present and future generations so that they dream big and do better than ever before in life. The idea behind such a unique structure is the manifestation of dreams that every person has about owning a home one day.

During the unveiling ceremony Himanshu Kanakia, MD (Kanakia Group), Ashish Kanakia, CEO Cineline India Ltd., Vishal Doshi, Vice President – Sales and Marketing (Kanakia Group) were also present. MD Himanshu Kanakia said, “Erecting a permanent Rocket-like structure in the vicinity is our way to salute all the efforts of our space scientists who have been working hard to make India proud.Rocket is the symbol of vertical mobility and it has been created in such a way that every inch of the ambiences of the property could inspire and ignite millions of dreams together.”

Established in 1985, Kanakia Developers is known to build world class residential projects and homes which came from out of the box ideas. The promoters of Kanakia Developers not only believe in providing luxurious and comfortable living to the customers but they have always been imaginative while fulfilling the dreams of their esteemed home buyers. Be it ‘Boomerang’, ‘Wall Street’ or ‘Paris’, every residential project built till now by Kanakia’s reflects their commitment to provide with luxurious lifestyle to the home buyers at affordable rates.

