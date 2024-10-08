The Grandest Navratri Mahotsav Led by National Saint Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj Garners Global Attention

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8: The most magnificent and divine Navratri Mahotsav in India, organised under the sacred guidance of Shakti Peethadhipati, National Saint, Param Pujya Gurudev Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj, has garnered global attention. Devotees from all over the world, including Russia, America, Africa, Europe, Australia, London, Nepal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mauritius, and from different states of India, have converged in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri to partake in this powerful festival of divine energy.

Honorable Supreme Court Judge C.T. Ravi Kumar inaugurated the event. At the same time, renowned Tollywood actor C.S. Kishan also visited the sacred Parshva Padmavati Siddha Peeth Dham to seek the blessings of Maa Padmavati.

Thousands of devotees are offering abhishek (sacred bathing) to Maa Padmavati with milk and saffron after standing in long queues daily at the temple, nestled in the lap of nature at Parshva Padmavati Teerth Dham. Meanwhile, the Mahalakshmi Karyasiddhi Mahayagya is being performed at the 36 sacred fire pits within the Divine Yagna Kutir, and a collective Maha Aarti is held, blessing the participants with divine grace.

On the fifth day of the festival, Gurudev Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj enlightened the devotees on the power of mantras and the unseen positive energies that they hold. Thousands of fortunate devotees received spiritual initiation (Gurudiksha), marking a transformative moment in their lives.

The evening Divine Mahayagya, which begins at 6 PM, witnessed captivating performances by various talented artists, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere of the event.

Live Broadcast: The devotees can experience this divine ritual daily via a live broadcast on the Thought Yoga YouTube Channel at 3 PM or on the Sanskar Channel at 4 PM.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor