The Great Indian Brew Festival 2025 Wraps Up with a Flavorful Success at The Bay, Ecoworld

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25: The Bay at Ecoworld, Brookfield Properties' flagship food and cultural hub in Bengaluru, came alive on Sunday, as it hosted the much-awaited Great Indian Brew Festival (GIBF) 2025. The day-long celebration brought together brew lovers, food enthusiasts, and music fans in a vibrant showcase of flavors, fun, and community spirit.

With over 10,000+ guests joining the festivities, the festival reaffirmed its place as one of Bengaluru's most dynamic cultural gatherings.

A Celebration of Brews, Bites & Beats

Guests indulged in 65 varieties of beer from 15 leading beer brands, alongside a diverse spread of 12 F&B stalls featuring everything from Asian bowls and Italian classics to German bratwursts and Mangalorean comfort food. Popular names such as Kampot, Nizaams, German Brazelhaus, Roma, NY Pizza Co., Funky Belgian Waffles, Sheesh Kebab, and Amadora delighted food lovers with unique offerings.

The atmosphere was amplified by live performances from four eclectic bands spanning multiple genres. Fun-filled activities, including Giant Jenga, Bull Terrain, tattoo booths, trampolines, and family play areas, added to the festival's carnival vibe, ensuring something for every age group.

Placemaking in Action

Reflecting on the festival, Nitin Bir, Vice President - Retail Leasing, Brookfield Properties, India, said, "We were delighted to bring the spirit of Bengaluru to life at The Bay, Ecoworld. Hosting The Great Indian Brew Festival was a natural extension of our retail strategy - curating global experiences that seamlessly integrate with our community. By bringing iconic festivals into our spaces, we're creating destinations that go beyond retail - where culture, connection, and lifestyle thrive."

A Shared Bengaluru Spirit

Co-hosts BuzzinON Media & Events and Converge echoed the sentiment. Smriti Menon, Co-founder of BuzzinON, added, "The Great Indian Brew Festival has grown into a true community celebration. Seeing thousands of people come together at Ecoworld - supported by Brookfield Properties - showed how vibrant and inclusive this city really is. This was Bengaluru at its best."

Safe, Seamless & Family-Friendly

The festival was designed as a safe and family-friendly experience, with designated safe zones, strict ID checks, on-site medical support, and trained crowd management teams ensuring a smooth celebration. Entry was ticketed via BookMyShow.

Venue

The Bay, Ecoworld

Unit No. R5, Ground Floor, Tower 8A, Ecoworld,

Marathahalli-Sarjapur Outer Ring Road,

Bengaluru - 560103

