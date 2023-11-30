The Great Monk Swami Vivekanand TV Serial Poster was Launched by Kalraj Mishra, Rajasthan Governor

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra recently launched the poster of the TV serial 'The Great Monk Swami Vivekanand' being made on Swami Vivekanand under the banner of Shri Hariom Films at an event organized in Mumbai. This show is an inspiration for the youth and has been written and directed by Krishna Mishra. The producers are Kamal Mukut, Shalini Gupta, AK Gupta and Krishna Mishra. His Excellency the Governor started the program by lighting the lamp along with Ganpati Vandana. On this occasion, along with the producer director, many celebs including actor Arun Bakshi, Sunil Pal, actor Jitendra Singh Naruka, Deputy Mayor Arun Dev, Mira Road corporator Yogiraj Dabhadkar were present. Producer Kamal Mukut felicitated His Excellency the Governor.

On this occasion, Krishna Jaiswal who plays the role of Ramakrishna Paramhans, Arun Bakshi who plays the role of Ramanand Rai, Piyush Suhane as Ramkumar, Tanmay Pareek as Shiva, Kirti Adarkar,Master prateek and Mahesh Dubey as Rani Rasmani were also present.

This serial, being produced under the banner of Shri Hariom Films, MM Movies and Mantra Ad World Pvt. Ltd. Screenplay and Dialogue of the serial is written by Krishna Mishra ,Prabudha Saurabh and Raman raghuvanshi.

Chief Guest Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said, "Krishna Mishra has organized the event of poster launch of this show. Krishna Mishra and his team did a lot of research on how Swami Vivekanand ji's childhood was, what he did in his youth and they will present his ideas and thoughts through the show."

Swami Vivekanand was truly an amazing talent. He used to share with the youth that they must keep their health good, he believed that only a healthy body can have a healthy mind and brain and can think new thoughts. Today there is a need for a leader like Swami Vivekanand. We hope that Swami Vivekanand's message will reach people through this serial. The first poster of the serial is impressive and the glimpses shown were also amazing.

Krishna Mishra, the writer, producer and director became emotional when he came on stage to speak a few words and expressed his gratitude to Governor Kalraj Mishra for his support. Talking to the media, Krishna Mishra said, "The Great Monk Swami Vivekanand' will inspire the youth to move forward in life. This serial based on the life philosophy of Swami Vivekanand will inspire the new generation. He died at the age of just 39, but even at that age, he has left behind the magic of his words to inspire people."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor