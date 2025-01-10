The GreenPrint Revolution: How Students at SCIT are Powering a Greener Tomorrow

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 10: The Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR) Committee of SCIT (Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology) not only believes in "Be the change you wish to see," but has made this a way of life. The students and faculty have embraced this ideology to tackle vital social, environmental, and educational challenges through an impressive array of initiatives, creating ripples of change across communities. Their relentless efforts to cultivate a more sustainable and equitable future embody the essence of their vision.

Rooting Sustainability in the Community

Eco-friendliness is at the heart of SCIT's ISR endeavours. The annual Tree Plantation Drive, organised in collaboration with Vasundhara Abhiyan, Baner, exemplifies this commitment. In July 2023, faculty and students came together to plant 30 saplings using scientific methods to ensure their survival beyond the monsoon season. Beyond just planting, SCIT celebrates World Environment Day, hosts workshops for creating eco-friendly Ganesh idols, and actively campaigns against single-use plastics. The Green Ganesha workshop, conducted with Shri Swami Samarth, Dindori Pranit NGO, showcased the institute's dedication to sustainable practices, emphasising alternatives to environmentally damaging Plaster of Paris.

The "Plogging Event," a blend of fitness and environmental cleanup, drew enthusiastic participants who jogged through Hinjewadi while collecting litter. Such innovative approaches not only underline the ISR committee's environmental responsibility but also inspire broader community engagement.

Championing Health and Well-being

Promoting health awareness forms another critical pillar of SCIT's social responsibility. Through campaigns on nutrition, the dangers of PCOD/PCOS, and awareness about blood donation, SCIT addresses pressing health issues. The PCOD/PCOS Awareness Week focused on educating young women about their health, while the "Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs" e-pledge emphasised the importance of a drug-free lifestyle.

Notably, SCIT's outreach to underprivileged women provides education on menstrual hygiene and distributes sanitary pads. This initiative, complemented by workshops and discussions, aims to foster healthier habits and reduce stigma around menstruation, empowering women to lead healthier lives.

Empowering Through Education and Digital Literacy

SCIT's ISR team has made significant strides in bridging educational gaps. Efforts include teaching underprivileged children digital payment systems and IT basics, both on campus and in nearby Zilla Parishad schools. The "Cyber Safar" initiative took these lessons further by educating elementary school students on digital safety and fostering a culture of responsible online behaviour.

The Digital Literacy Awareness campaign, held in collaboration with SCMHRD's ISR cell, demonstrated SCIT's commitment to equipping the next generation with critical digital skills. By focusing on security, ethical online practices, and critical thinking, the initiative prepared students to navigate the challenges of a technology-driven world.

Spreading Happiness and Building Connections

True to its mission of spreading joy, SCIT organises visits to old age homes and orphanages. During a visit to Mayechi Saweli Old Age Home in Pune, students shared music, games, and heartfelt conversations, bridging generational divides. Similarly, the Gratitude Day celebration honoured the essential contributions of non-teaching staff, fostering a sense of community and appreciation.

Furthering its humanitarian reach, SCIT partnered with the Ishanya Foundation for a clothing donation drive, ensuring that contributions from students and faculty reached those in need. Such initiatives underscore the power of collective kindness and social commitment.

Innovating for a Better Society

The committee continually seeks innovative solutions to societal challenges. SCIT's innovative 'Paws for a Cause' event extended ISR efforts to animal welfare, where students partnered with the Speechless Animal Welfare Foundation to aid stray dogs. This unique initiative reflects SCIT's holistic approach to social responsibility, encompassing human welfare and the rights of both the environment and animals.

Collaborative events like Cyber Jagrookta Divas, traffic awareness campaigns, and the National Constitution Day commemoration emphasise SCIT's role as an educational leader driving change through knowledge and awareness.

The GreenPrint Vision for Tomorrow

SCIT's ISR committee has proven that sustainable change requires a multifaceted approach, addressing environmental, health, educational, and social issues. The collective efforts of its students and faculty have sown the seeds of a greener, more compassionate future. Initiatives like "Plantkathon" on World Health Day and the collaboration with Jeevitnadi Living River Foundation for Jal Swachhta Abhiyan symbolise their forward-thinking approach.

By aligning its actions with national movements like Swachh Bharat and Digital India, SCIT reinforces its commitment to driving meaningful impact and sustainable progress. Through its ISR initiatives, SCIT demonstrates how academic institutions can play a pivotal role in shaping responsible citizens and sustainable communities.

As SCIT's students and staff continue their mission, they not only embody the change they wish to see but also inspire countless others to join the GreenPrint revolutionsetting a benchmark for academic institutions striving to power a greener, healthier, and more inclusive tomorrow.

