The Gypsy Travel Festival: India's premier celebration of all things travel returns with its 4th edition to Mumbai

New Delhi [India], December 2: The Gypsy Travel Festival (TGTF) is back with its 4th edition on 7th & 8th February 2026 at Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbaiuniting global destinations, travel brands, and adventure-seeking audiences under one dynamic roof. As India's premier large-scale consumer travel showcase, TGTF is designed to spark discovery and simplify holiday planning for today's travellers.

Sumit Lulla, Festival Director of The Gypsy Travel Network, shared, "TGTF aims to be India's go-to event for holiday planning. Our goal is to connect travellers directly with destinations and brands, giving them the information, inspiration, and confidence to make their travel dreams a reality."

As India's travel appetite continues to surge, TGTF has evolved into a distinctive platform that brings the world to the traveller. Visitors can look forward to festival-exclusive deals, insider insights from leading travel specialists, and a curated lineup of global cultural immersions and culinary explorations. The festival also offers special giveaways, themed workshops, and destination-led showcasescreating an engaging environment where holidaymakers can discover new possibilities and plan their next getaway with excitement and clarity.

Lubaina Sheerazi, Co-founder of The Gypsy Travel Network, added, "We're glad to partner with leading destinations like the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Visit Sapporo, enabling travellers to get an experiential preview of tourism experiences from around the world. TGTF continues to embody our vision of making global travel more accessible, inspiring, and enriching for Indian audiences."

Mr. Nattachit Oonsiam, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai Office , "We are delighted to bring the spirit of Amazing Thailand to The Gypsy Travel Festival 2026. As we move into a new era of high-value, culture-rich travel, TGTF provides an important platform to connect directly with Indian travellers and highlight Thailand's diverse festivals, local experiences, wellness journeys, and emerging sustainable routes. We look forward to inspiring travellers with fresh discoveries across a destination they already love."

Mr. Naomichi Suzuki, Governor of Hokkaido, Hokkaido Government

Explore Hokkaido at the Gypsy Travel Festival: the northernmost island of Japan, adorned with its capital, Sapporo. Here, the magnificent nature, excellent produce from land and sea, and diverse experiences await you.

Take a step in, and you will be captivated by the beautiful colours and fun, unique to each season, and a perfect combination of the world's finest powder snow and hot springs. Discover the culture and dive into the outdoor adventures.

Now it's your turn to experience the unforgettable in Hokkaido.

Visitors Registration is now Open! - https://www.skillboxes.com/events/the-gypsy-travel-festival

About The Gypsy Travel Festival

Launched in 2017, The Gypsy Travel Festival is India's leading curated travel event enabling travellers to discover, personalise, and book extraordinary adventures through curated showcases and festival-exclusive offerings.

www.gypsytravelfestival.com

