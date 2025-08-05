The Hardest Thing to Scale? Understanding

New Delhi [India], August 5 : We talk endlessly about scale, CAC, virality, and optimization. But quietly, behind every feature that lands, and every feature that fails, there's one muscle that separates meaningful products from forgettable ones. Empathy.

Not the performative kind. Not a slide in a deck. Real empathy. The kind that listens before it launches. The kind that redesigns a flow not because metrics dip, but because a user felt unseen. The kind that knows every confused user isn't a problem, they're a reminder.

And in a high-context, high-skill category like fantasy sports gaming, empathy isn't just a nice-to-have. It's the difference between user activation and user abandonment.

The First Game Is Never Just a Game

We've seen it, the blank stare on a user's face when they enter the app for the first time. Numbers are moving. Percentages are shifting. Everything feels fast, and maybe a little fragile.

In that moment, it's easy to forget that what we call a "feature" is confusion for a user. Do they feel in control, or like they're already behind? Do they feel like they're entering a system designed for them, or one they'll never fully understand?

Empathy means designing for that moment of hesitation. It means building an experience that educates before it excites, that informs before it demands action. When we explain price discovery, highlight exits, and offer context, not commands, we're not simplifying complexity. We're helping users meet the moment.

Every Confused User Is a Design Problem We Haven't Solved Yet

There's a kind of silence that should keep every product team up at night: the silence of a user who drops off, not because the app crashed but because they didn't feel welcome in the first place.

Empathy doesn't wait for a support ticket. It anticipates doubt before it's voiced. Take Calm, the meditation app. They don't launch users into silence, they walk them in. A few soft words. A reminder that it's okay to feel unsettled. That little moment of humanity transforms what could've been awkward into something comforting. That's not just UX polish. That's emotional architecture.

In fantasy sports gaming, where cognitive overload is real, we embed that same philosophy. Micro-copy. Onboarding nudges. Game recaps. Language that says: "You're not alone. We've thought this through with you in mind."

Data Doesn't Kill Empathy. It Sharpens It.

If we want to truly serve users, we have to go deeper than what they clicked. We have to understand why they paused. When McDonald's first entered India, it wasn't their billion-dollar global brand that won hearts, it was a humble ₹7 soft serve ice cream cone. Understanding that local customers saw the brand as a luxury, McDonald's made the cone so affordable that people walked in just for that, breaking the barrier of intimidation, and opening the door for families to discover the menu.

Beyond price, McDonald's looked even deeper, sensing the dietary and cultural needs of its Indian customers. The introduction of the McAloo Tikki burger, a potato and pea patty seasoned with Indian spices, wasn't just innovation, it was empathy in edible form. The burger became so beloved it redefined the McDonald's menu in India and was later exported to other countries with similar tastes. Every element, from vegetarian kitchen separation to nutrition tweaks, reflected an ongoing commitment to understanding and serving the user's real needs, not just the numbers

Flipkart's Empathy Engine: Breaking Barriers and Winning Customer Trust

When Flipkart wanted to get Indian users comfortable with purchasing items priced above ₹1,000, a major psychological and financial leap for many, they introduced smart offers and payment solutions, particularly around exclusive Motorola smartphone launches. By forging an exclusive online partnership with Motorola, Flipkart not only gave Indian shoppers early access to the most anticipated devices but also built trust by guaranteeing authenticity and support.

Flipkart rolled out deals where users could purchase or pre-book Motorola phones for as little as ₹999 through exchange offers or token pre-booking. For those still hesitant to spend more than ₹1,000 online, Flipkart further reduced barriers with No Cost EMI schemes, allowing buyers to pay for higher-priced products in easy, interest-free monthly instalments.

This multi-pronged approach, exclusive launches, price innovation, and flexible payments, directly addressed both the psychological and financial apprehensions Indian customers faced at the ₹1,000 mark. It made big-ticket purchases feel approachable, safe, and supported, transforming the online buying experience and empowering a generation of shoppers to confidently cross the "over ₹1,000" threshold, reshaping both consumer expectations and the broader e-commerce market in India.

Empathy Scales. Indifference Doesn't.

It's easy to say "user-first" in a meeting. It's harder to build like it. Empathy doesn't mean we remove challenge. It means we remove confusion. It doesn't mean we oversimplify. It means we equip.

It's not about giving users what they ask for. It's about giving them what they need to grow. Because the best products aren't just engineered. They're felt.

Performance ads expire. Inventory depletes. But empathy? That builds brand memory that compounds.

5 UX Micro-Moments Where We Build Empathy

Empathy doesn't always come with a headline. Sometimes, it lives in the invisible corners of a user's journey. Here are five such moments we take seriously:

1. The First Hover

When a user hovers over but doesn't click. That's not indecision, it's a request for reassurance. We respond with insights, price logic, and contextual tips. We don't nudge users into uncertainty. We help them interpret it.

2. The Drop-Off After a Loss

Loss doesn't drive churn. Confusion after a loss does. We surface post-game insights through a series of evolving video content to help users learn, not blame themselves. We don't say "better luck next time." We say "here's what happened."

3. The Mid-Game Exit

Exiting a game early isn't failure. Often, it's strategy. We design exit flows with affirmation, not friction. We give users a clean off-ramp, not a guilt trip.

4. The Return After Time Away

Re-onboarding matters. Users who leave and return deserve orientation, not promotions. We rebuild trust before we pitch anything.

Empathy is following up with purpose, not pressure. Because in the end the platforms that win aren't always the ones with the loudest ads. They're the ones that understand silence. The pause. The doubt. The almost-click.

And they meet it with clarity. Humanity. Patience.

That's what we build toward. Every day.

Disclaimer: Puneet Dua is the Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder at SportsBaazi. The views expressed in this article are his own.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor