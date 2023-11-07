The Haul Campaign by Palladium Mall Ahmedabad: A Resounding Success at the Luxury Mall of Gujarat!

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 7: Following three days of glamour, style, and exclusive shopping experiences, Palladium Mall Ahmedabad is delighted to announce the triumphant conclusion of “The Haul Campaign.”

From 3rd October to 5th October 2023, the campaign captivated shoppers with a range of extravagant activities, including makeup master classes, collection showcases, in-store events, influencer parties, and a spectacular fashion show.

The campaign was not only a testament to Palladium’s standing as the luxury mall of Gujarat but also showcased a unique and immersive way of experiencing festive collections, enticing shoppers to explore and indulge in the latest trends.

For those with a discerning taste for luxury, Palladium Mall Ahmedabad is offering two irresistible stay packages: Shop for 1.5 lacs & get a night stay at the opulent Glade One, Ahmedabad. Elevate your shopping experience to the next level: Shop for 2.5 lacs & get one night stay at the iconic St. Regis, Mumbai. These exclusive offers are valid until 15th November 2023, allowing shoppers to indulge in a premium shopping experience while relishing the lavish comforts of Glade One or St. Regis.

The Midnight Fashion Show, organized by Palladium Mall Ahmedabad, was a visual treat for fashion aficionados. The event featured four prominent brands that set the stage ablaze with their stunning collections. The fashion show was divided into three different segments, each presenting a unique perspective on festive fashion.

Showcasing the epitome of style and glamour were our show stoppers – Bhakti Kubawat, Shivani Joshi, and Sheran Ratnani. Their charismatic presence added an extra layer of charisma to the evening, leaving the audience spellbound.

Participating Brands: “The Haul” event at Palladium Mall Ahmedabad features a diverse lineup of renowned brands, including Marks & Spencer, House of Pataudi, Taavi, Jaypore, AND, Only, Vero Moda, Forever New, Jack & Jones, MAC V, Inc.5, and Hush Puppies & Global Desi.

The event was a showcase of diversity, with each brand contributing its unique style and perspective to the festive theme. From traditional and ethnic wear to contemporary and Western designs, the runway displayed a range of options to cater to everyone’s fashion preferences.

Palladium Mall Ahmedabad extends its heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, participants, partners, and media who played a vital role in making “The Haul Campaign” an event to remember.

For more information about Palladium Mall Ahmedabad and upcoming events, please visit https://www.palladiumahmedabad.com/

