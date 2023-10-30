The Heartfelt Story of Love: ‘MERE NAAL’ Unveils Its Passionate Melody feat. Mandana Karimi in Bhoomi Trivedi’s melodious vocals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: In an extraordinary union of creativity, VIAMONK RECORDS and the talented Gandhharv Sachdeva are thrilled to present “MERE NAAL,” a sensational musical masterpiece that transcends boundaries and ignites the senses. This captivating release is accompanied by an exclusive, one-of-its-kind event that combines a charity art exhibition with the launch of a stunning music video.

The song is performed by the popular Bollywood sensation, Indian singer Bhoomi Trivedi, who brings her unique rap singing style to add a fresh and innovative touch to the composition. Joining her is the talented pop singer SAMMY, creating a unique blend of voices that will resonate with music lovers worldwide. This stunning musical piece features Bollywood-Iranian actress Mandana Karimi in a never-seen-before avatar. Renowned music director Sumeet Bellary, known for his enchanting melodies and contemporary international soundscape, artfully weaves “MERE NAAL” into an unforgettable musical journey. The visionaries behind this masterpiece, producer Gandhharv Sachdeva and Rajeev Shah, co- producers Angela Frank, Anopam Mittal, associate producer Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, have poured their hearts into this project.

“MERE NAAL” is not just a song; it is an artistic portrayal of the intricate dance of love in the modern new age, a song tailor made for the millenials & the Genz. It unravels the passionate connection between two souls, weaving their emotions passionately into every note. This composition is a symphony of love’s intoxicating spell and the haunting echoes it leaves behind—a contemporary creation of emotion and artistry. The music video for “MERE NAAL” is a visual tapestry of sorrow, capturing the enduring echoes of a love that burned passionately yet left a taste of bitter sweetness. It’s a cinematic masterpiece that will draw you into its narrative, leaving an indelible mark on your heart.

This exceptional event, combining a charity art exhibition and a music video launch, is a testament to the power of creativity and the impact of art on our lives. The proceeds of the art exhibition will go to a charitable cause, further strengthening the bond between art and the betterment of our society.

Singer and actor Sammy shared his thoughts on the song’s launch, saying “Being part of ‘MERE NAAL’ has been an incredible journey of musical exploration. It’s a song that breaks boundaries and brings a unique fusion to the music industry.”

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi conveyed her excitement about the song’s launch, stating, “‘MERE NAAL’ is a completely different breed, so much new to the song. It demanded new approach & style from the singers. Super thrilled for people to listen to this song”.

Music Director Sumeet Bellary shared his thoughts on the song’s launch, saying, “The launch of ‘MERE NAAL’ marks the convergence of creativity and passion in a way that transcends boundaries. It’s a musical adventure that promises to resonate with audiences across the globe.”

Gandhharv Sachdeva, a renowned singer, performer, and entrepreneur, shared his valuable perspective on the song* “MERE NAAL,” expressing that it serves as a compelling example of passionately crafted content, seamlessly merging New Age music with a captivating visual experience designed to resonate with a global audience

Watch the song here- https://youtu.be/v4udtVhu8I0?si=M3x1aFhCfiQRhZVZ

