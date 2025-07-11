The Hidden Currency of Leadership: Why Emotional Intelligence is the New Competitive Edge

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 11: For decades, performance in business has been measured by sharp thinking, strategic execution, and results on paper. Leaders have been rewarded for stoicism under stress, decisiveness under pressure, and the ability to separate emotion from action.

But there's a silent shift underway. One that's not just redefining leadershipbut rewriting the metrics of long-term success.

Emotional intelligence, long dismissed as a 'soft skill,' is emerging as the most valuable currency in high-performance environments. Not as a feel-good bonus, but as a non-negotiable for those navigating complexity, uncertainty, and human dynamics at scale.

While others focus on mindset, the most forward-thinking professionals are learning to master something deeper: their emotional system.

Because mindset alone won't regulate your breath when the stakes are high.

It won't steady your voice in a difficult conversation.

It won't keep your nervous system from flipping into fight-or-flight the moment things get personal.

And that's the problem.

The human systemparticularly under pressuredoesn't respond to logic. We're far more than what sits on our shoulders. Unless leaders are willing to resolve and reset the unconscious emotional patterns driving their reactions, they'll continue to repeat the same behaviours under different guises. They'll burn out, self-sabotage, or retreat into control.

That's not a character flaw. It's biology. But it's costing billions in lost clarity, fractured teams, stale growth and stalled execution.

The most effective professionals are those who can stay emotionally present, without collapse, avoidance, or reactivity. They can read between the lines, sense unspoken resistance, and move forward without dragging the past behind them. They're not led by emotion, but they're not disconnected from it either. That balance? It's rareand it's trainable.

Re-evolving Emotional Systems for Sustainable Leadership

Maz (Marylin) Schirmer has built a career around helping leaders access it.

Her methods are not developed from theory, but from lived necessity, survival wisdom and years of research, to discover vital missing ingredients in success models.

Her journey didn't begin in a textbook or on a seminar stage. It began in survivalgrowing up with neglect and violence, navigating trauma no strategy could resolve, and eventually, confronting a hard truth: the tools available were not designed for the way women, or men, truly process emotion in a healthy, sustaining, productive way that have them resources to regulate under pressure.

Through decades of training leaders, studying their patterns and entrepreneurs, her edge was in her own rare ability to turn her life around on a dime prior to her rise in ranks and results, due to an unusual phenomena that few people ever get in their lifetime. It was a moment between consciousness and unconsciousness awakening from what is believed to have been an epileptic like event. She found herself in a momentarily filterless state, as life flashed before her eyes of what would happen if she stayed on the path she was on, operating from her personal, traumatic, automatic responses.

This event and it's timing caused her stark realisation, emotional strength and maturity she couldn't access before. She experienced a rare opportunity to see everything as it really was, not from a lens of survival, insecurities or conditions, but, of pure clarity that momentarily had bypassed all of her own faculties and filters before they returned to her body, and she was never the same again.

This led her to know rapid emotional transformation was not only possible, but she knew the conditions which needed to be in place within a methodology's framework, that she'd never found in any method we usually use for mindset shifting or heart healing, recognised this was a missing piece in ensuring wisdom was embodied, not just added to the area above the shoulders.

She was determined to create a radically different model so that others could also experience an emotional intelligence raising transformation, without the unexpected, negatively impacting event that usually triggers one of these life pivotal shifts naturally, but instead, on purpose, at will and irreversibly.

She would go on to design a way to raise emotional intelligence, modelled from her natural event and the best of the best from what existed, so that it would also help ripen intuition while gaining personalised wisdom that only we, the individual needed to learn due to our own life experiences and emotional level of awarenessone that acknowledges the emotional system not as a weakness to overcome or be controlled, but as a power source of balanced wisdom that heals the heart, while resetting the nervous system and makes us a better leader and human being.

The framework of her model is designed to work on the deeper root causes, yet it's a painless process, universally resolving inner conflict and weakness for good, the life-lesson type wisdom benefiting all areas of one's life.

Her discovery that the female brain processes differently to that of a male required that 2 methodologies needed to be designed differently, to be able to achieve the same outcomes.

CREATRIX®, is designed specifically for the female emotional structure and how the female brain processes events automatically and instinctually. It bypasses a need for traditional talk therapy that is impossible for women to do without re-immersing emotionally, working directly with both the conscious and unconscious mind to release inherited emotional patternswithout the risk of retraumatisation, and best of all, the results stick.

For men, she created a parallel framework: RENOVATRIX™ - that works in a slightly different way according to the natural emotional ecosystems of the male brain yet is non-invasive, doesn't rely on memory recall, brings through insightful personalised wisdom to last a lifetime and doesn't require talking about it.

The result? Professionals who don't just think clearlythey feel light, happier, regulated, and grounded in themselves, even from the first session.

This isn't about surface-level resilience or stress management. It's about clearing the internal static that distorts decision-making and drains focus, vital for anyone in roles of responsibility. Emotional intelligence, at this level, is no longer a vague concept. It's a felt shift. A re-tuning of the internal landscape that changes how people respond to pressure, people, and power.

In a business world increasingly shaped by speed, uncertainty, and emotional complexity, it's not just strategy that wins. It's self-leadership.

And emotional intelligence is its quiet engine.

Maz Schirmer's work doesn't promise a version of success that requires you to detach from your humanity. It asks a different question:

What if mindset shifting methods re-solved root cause inner conflict, shifting the mindset up a gear, raising intuitive intelligence, while it reset the nervous system from negative stress responding?

While the wisdom gained is personalised for each of us, it's humbling well proud leaders at the top of their field in knowledge, discover an endless pool of wisdom is accessible, where they are both the student and the teacher.

For those ready to lead with more than their mind, the next advantage isn't out there.

It's in here.

