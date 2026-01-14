The Hindu Lit For Life 2026 Returns to Chennai on January 17 & 18

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 14: The Hindu Lit For Life, India's sharpest literature festival, returns for its 13th edition on January 17 and 18, 2026, at the Lady Andal School premises, Chennai.

The festival celebrates the many ways literature permeates everyday life shaping ideas, culture, creativity, and conversations far beyond the written page. This year, over 100 acclaimed voices from India and across the world will come together in more than 50 sessions, conversations, and workshops, offering audiences a rich and immersive literary experience.

The 2026 line-up features an exceptional mix of writers, thinkers, journalists, economists, historians, and cultural commentators. From Perumal Murugan and Banu Mushtaq's deeply human narratives and Shobhaa De's sharp cultural observations to Kiran Desai and Satoshi Yagisawa's intimate, borderless storytelling, the festival showcases literature in all its lived forms. Thought leaders such as A.C. Grayling, Shashi Tharoor, and Arvind Subramanian explore ideas around philosophy, democracy, and economics, while Laura Spinney bridges science, history, and narrative.

Lit For Life 2026 has already begun its journey beyond the main festival dates. In November and December 2025, Lit For Life Dialogues and Lit For Life Unplugged have taken the spirit of the festival into cities and communities, extending conversations beyond traditional auditoriums. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad witnessed engaging discussions led by voices such as Dr. Ambrish Mithal, Sanjaya Baru, Devina Mehra, Manu Joseph, Manu Pillai, Neha Dixit, and Arundhati Ghosh, spanning themes of health, wealth, power, history, identity, and contemporary relationships. Lit For Life Unplugged brought literature into intimate, vibrant spaces ranging from bookstores to pubs.

Nirmala Lakshman, Curator, The Hindu Lit For Life and Chairperson, The Hindu Group, said, "The festival continues to reiterate that literature can go beyond the pages to light up one's life. As always, we have a scintillating line-up of speakers, whose writing and thoughts have inspired many. The festival offers everyone - speakers and the audience - a change to engage and exchange ideas and experiences not just through the sessions and workshops but also through direct engagement."

The festival's on-ground engagement continues in the weeks leading up to January, with initiatives such as:

- A mobile library travelling across Chennai

- Storytelling sessions in government and private schools in Chennai

- Interactive formats including treasure hunts, quizzes, and contests

Speaking about the vision behind Lit For Life 2026, Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group, said, "Lit For Life has always been more than a festival; it is a cultural platform that brings together ideas, audiences, and partners in meaningful ways. The theme 'Love Every Bit of Lit' reflects our belief that literature lives everywhere-in culture, public discourse, and everyday life. We are delighted to see Lit For Life grow beyond two days into a year-round engagement that creates value for communities, partners, and the larger ecosystem."

The Hindu Lit For Life 2026 continues to strengthen its position as a platform where literature meets society, culture, and commerce offering brands, institutions, and communities a unique opportunity to engage with informed, discerning audiences.

The Hindu Lit For Life is presented by The all-new Kia Seltos. In association with: Christ University, NITTE, Associate Partners: Orchids- The International School, Hindustan Group of Institutions, State Bank of India, IndianOil, Indian Overseas Bank, New India Assurance, Akshayakalpa, United India, ICFAI Group, Chennai Port Authority and Kamarajar Port Limited, Vajiram & Sons, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mahindra University, Realty Partner: Casagrand, Education Partner: SSVM Institutions, State Partner: Government of Sikkim, Official Timekeeping Partner: Citizen, Regional Partner: DBS Bank India Ltd, Tourism Partner: Bihar Tourism, Bookstore Partner: Crossword and Water Partner: Repute.

For the detailed agenda, speaker line-up and registration, visit www.thehindu.com/lit-for-life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor