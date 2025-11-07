The Hindu Reaffirms its Legacy with 'Written by Journalists' Campaign

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7: The Hindu has unveiled its new campaign Written by Journalists, created in collaboration with Talented. The campaign reaffirms the publication's 147-year-old legacy of journalism built on rigour, responsibility, and respect for the reader, by stating what should have been obvious all along.

At a time when misinformation spreads faster than facts, and sensationalism often overshadows substance, The Hindu stands apart for its editorial integrity, where every word is reported, reviewed, and published by its journalists. The campaign captures this with quiet confidence.

Since 1878, The Hindu has stood for words that matter. Written by Journalists is a reminder that even after 147 years, fact-checking, thoughtful editing, and public accountability are not relics of the past but everyday practice.

LV Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer of The Hindu Group said, "Our readers trust us to separate fact from noise. We are in an age where content is everywhere, but credibility is rare, being 'Written by Journalists' is not a campaign name but it's our truth."

Launched with 'Find The Story' print ad and subsequent ad films titled 'Who writes the news you hear?' and 'Who writes the news you read?' Talented and The Hindu's assertive messaging for the campaign reiterates the newspaper's accuracy over attention, depth over speed, and accountability over applause. Taking the message beyond print and digital, the campaign also features a series of bold one-liners displayed on OOH sites across the country. The campaign will also have quirky radio series.

PG Aditiya, Co-founder and CCO, Talented, said "When a publication doesn't believe it has quality readers, it feels no pressure to hire quality writers. That's not the case with The Hindu. Its readers are discerning, and the brand shows them respect across every format - newspaper, app, or podcast, by doubling down on what great journalism should read, sound, and feel like. Much like advertising, journalism is not just a profession, it's a passion. And while many have tarnished it, The Hindu continues to protect it."

Everyone has a platform. Few have a newsroom.

Video ads

www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjE_692zmis&list=PLsHvWYTWngjXlUs-UiPdZRqpmLz18OdH4&index=3

www.youtube.com/watch?v=AL7EUJZzm_k&list=PLsHvWYTWngjXlUs-UiPdZRqpmLz18OdH4&index=4

www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJUtfqXDhFE&list=PLsHvWYTWngjXlUs-UiPdZRqpmLz18OdH4&index=2

www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXiy-XwDnZA&list=PLsHvWYTWngjXlUs-UiPdZRqpmLz18OdH4&index=1

