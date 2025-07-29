The House of Abhinandan Lodha launches luxury hospitality brand Miros Hotels & Resorts, debuts in Goa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) on Tuesday announced the launch of Miros Hotels & Resorts, a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand designed for the modern, experience-seeking traveller.

The debut Miros property has opened in Central Goa, offering an intimate and immersive boutique experience with exquisitely designed rooms, including a Presidential Suite.

With exquisitely designed accommodations, including a Presidential Suite, the property has quickly gained attention for its hyper-personalized service, curated cultural experiences, and acclaimed vegetarian fine dining.

Early reviews across platforms like Booking.com and MakeMyTrip have given the hotel near-perfect ratings, signaling a strong debut in India's competitive luxury segment.

Abhinandan Lodha, Chairperson of HoABL, said, "With Miros, we are extending our belief in reimagining legacy industries. Just as we've made land ownership aspirational and accessible, we're now creating destinations that are rooted in emotion, curated with care, and designed to leave behind memories that last a lifetime."

Miros, a collection of luxury hotels & resorts attempts to go beyond the conformity of hospitality brands in India. The name, derived from a blend of "miracle" and "os" (Greek for island), embodies its promise: an island of wonder, where every guest experience is thoughtfully designed to inspire connection, discovery, and delight.

The Goa hotel features a plant-based restaurant, wellness spa, gym, recreational amenities, and cultural programs, all rooted in a philosophy of "luxurious simplicity."

Ranvir Bhandari, President of Miros Hotels & Resorts, said "Guests today don't just travel, they explore, seek and discover. Their needs are as varied as their journeys, and they refuse to be confined by the monotony of standardised hotels."

He further added that, "We are building sanctuaries of discovery where guests can truly re-connect with themselves, their companions, and their surroundings. Luxury today isn't about the opulence of stays, but about rare moments crafted with warmth and authenticity."

Samujjwal Ghosh, CEO of HoABL, added, "By integrating a luxury hospitality brand such as Miros into our branded land developments, we are bringing aspiration and access together. Miros allows us to add deep emotional and experiential value to the land we develop, creating destinations that are not only owned, but truly lived and felt."

