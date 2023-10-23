The Humsafar Trust Presents South Regional Media Summit to Be Held in Hyderabad on 8th November 2023

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: India's oldest LGBTQ+ organisation, The Humsafar Trust and Project NETREACH extend an invitation to members of the press to participate in a one-day workshop. This workshop is specially curated for the South Indian states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

The 'LIKHO South Regional Summit' is for media professionals to foster a deeper understanding of LGBTQ+ communities, promote inclusivity, and encourage responsible and accurate media representation. The Summit is slated to take place on Wednesday, 8th November 2023 in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Recently the Press Council of India had issued guidelines for covering news related to the LGBTQ+ community, and the LIKHO Summit is a unique opportunity to connect with the organisation and subject experts.

Participants will also delve into the concept of inclusivity within the media. The expectation from this interaction is to encourage coverage for Queer individuals in a fair, respectful, and which is genuinely inclusive, thus allowing to foster a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Registrations are open until the 30th of October 2023: https://tinyurl.com/likhosouth

*Travel and logistics for outstation short listed participants will be taken care by The Humsafar Trust.

