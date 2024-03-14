The Humsafar Trust Suggests Inclusive Thinking to Design Women's Healthcare

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: International Women's Day is not only a celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women but also a reminder of the importance of addressing women's health needs. Inclusive thinking plays a pivotal role in ensuring that women from all walks of life have access to healthcare services that cater to their diverse needs. As this special day celebration closes, it's imperative to reflect on the strides made in the Indian women's health sector and bring inclusive approaches to further enhance their well-being.

Advancements in Women's Health:

Over the decades, India has made significant progress in understanding and addressing women's health issues. From reproductive health to mental well-being, there has been a growing recognition of the unique challenges women face throughout their lives. Medical research has led to breakthroughs in areas such as breast and cervical cancer detection, maternal health care and including adding compulsory HIV testing in antenatal care across India and choices for contraception.

However, despite these advancements, disparities persist, particularly among marginalised communities. Women from minority ethnic groups, LGBTQ+ individuals, those with disabilities, and socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds often face barriers to accessing adequate healthcare services. Addressing these disparities requires a multifaceted approach that considers not only biological differences but also social determinants of health and systemic inequalities.

Importance of Inclusive Thinking:

Inclusive thinking in women's health involves recognising and addressing the diverse needs and experiences of all women. It means acknowledging that women are not a homogenous group and that their health outcomes are influenced by various intersecting factors, including, sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic status, and geographic location.

By adopting an inclusive approach, healthcare providers can ensure that their services are culturally competent, respectful, and responsive to the needs of diverse populations. This may involve offering language-appropriate care, providing access to LGBTQ+ friendly services, implementing outreach programs in underserved communities, and addressing implicit biases within the healthcare system.

This can be achieved through various means, including:

- Raising Awareness: By sharing information about women's health issues and disparities, that can foster greater understanding and support for initiatives aimed at addressing them.

- Advocacy and Policy Change: Mobilising efforts to advocate for policies that promote gender equity, expand healthcare access, and eliminate barriers to care can create meaningful change at the systemic level.

- Community Engagement: Engaging with local communities to understand their unique needs and collaborating with grassroots organisations can help tailor healthcare interventions to better serve marginalised groups.

- Empowerment and Education: Providing women with the knowledge and resources to advocate for their own health and well-being empowers them to make informed decisions and take control of their healthcare journey.

Prioritising women's health and embracing inclusive thinking go together. This is possible by recognising and addressing the diverse needs and experiences of all women.

