The IMC Ladies' Wing Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition 2024 Takes Place on October 22nd and 23rd at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: The IMC Ladies' Wing is proud to present the 37th edition of the Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition 2024, an eagerly awaited event, scheduled for October 22nd and 23rd at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.

Widely recognized as one of India's premier platforms for women entrepreneurs, this exhibition promises to showcase a wealth of creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial excellence.

This year's exhibition will feature over 270 talented women entrepreneurs from across the country, offering a diverse range of products spanning fashion, lifestyle, accessories, jewellery, gourmet, and much more. Each participant brings their unique vision and craftsmanship, representing the vibrant future of Indian entrepreneurship.

Jyoti Doshi, President of IMC Ladies' Wing for 2024-25, shares her vision for this year, encapsulated by the theme, "Dare to Look Beyond." This powerful message encourages women to challenge societal limitations and pursue their dreams with unwavering conviction. "This theme aims to inspire women to unlock their inner strength, break through barriers, and challenge the status quo, empowering them to reach their highest potential," Doshi expressed.

The exhibition serves as a celebration of the indomitable spirit of women entrepreneurs. Doshi's vision is strongly supported by Rajyalakshmi Rao (Vice President), Ishita Jain (Chairperson), and Radhika Kaji (Co-Chairperson). Their efforts are further enhanced by advisories Minal Bajaj, Anuja Mittal, and Amrita Somaiya, alongside dedicated committee members Amisha Himatsingka, Aarti Sanghvi, Bina Kejriwal, Devna Gandhi, Meher Poonawala, Nimisha Mirani, Nisha Mehta, Parul Patel, Priya Mehta, Sheetal Bajaj, and Sonica Arya.

"Over the years, the Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition has grown into a launchpad for aspiring female entrepreneurs, offering them not only exposure to domestic markets but also to the global stage. As one of the earliest initiatives in India to promote women-led entrepreneurship, this exhibition continues to be a vital force in the economic empowerment of women," says Ishita Jain - Chairperson.

"What truly sets this event apart is its commitment to social responsibility. The IMC Ladies' Wing has allocated free space for various NGOs from across India, offering them a platform to showcase their craftsmanship, while reinforcing the values of community empowerment and inclusivity," said by Radhika Kaji - Co-Chairperson.

Save the Date and be a part of this extraordinary event! Whether you are an industry professional, a passionate shopper, or a supporter of women-led businesses, the Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition 2024 is an event you won't want to miss. Experience creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit at its finest!

In the Image

L to R Standing: Mithila Akre - Joint Director, IMC. Members: Sheetal Bajaj,Nimisha Mirani, Bina Kejriwal, Amisha Himatsingka, Parul Patel, Sonica Arya, Aarti Sanghvi, Devna Gandhi, Nisha Mehta , Zarine Sanjana - Deputy Director, IMC.

L to R Seating: Anuja Mittal - Past President, Radhika Kaji - Co-chairperson, Rajyalakshmi Rao - Vice President, Jyoti Doshi - President, Ishita Jain - Chairperson, Amrita Somaiya - Past President.

Issued by cloverconnect.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor