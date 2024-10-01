The Indian Alert Announces International Visionaries Summit & Award 2024 in Dubai

New Delhi [India], October 1: The Indian Alert is thrilled to announce the International Visionaries Summit & Award 2024, a landmark event celebrating innovation and excellence in entrepreneurship, set to take place in the dazzling city of Dubai. This prestigious summit, powered by Digisharks Communications—a leading public relations agency based in Noida, India—aims to honor and showcase remarkable individuals across various sectors including startups, hospitality, travel, fintech, and more.

The International Visionaries Summit & Award 2024 is scheduled for 15th November 2024, and it promises to be a transformative experience for all participants. With the theme “Empowering Visionaries for a Sustainable Future,” the summit will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and innovators to connect, exchange ideas, and inspire one another.

Call for Sponsorship Nominations & Speakership

In preparation for this highly anticipated event, The Indian Alert is now inviting sponsorship nominations and applications for speakerships. This is a unique opportunity for individuals and organisations to showcase their achievements and share their insights with a global audience. Entrepreneurs, startup owners, hoteliers, and professionals from all sectors are encouraged to nominate themselves or others before the deadline of October 15, 2024.

To submit a nomination, please visit the registration link here: [https://theindianalert.com/registration/]. This is not just an award; it's a chance to participate in a broader conversation about innovation and leadership in today's fast-paced world.

Recognizing Excellence: Deliverables for Awardees

Awardees at the International Visionaries Summit will receive recognition in a grand ceremony, with accolades presented by esteemed members of the Royal Family and influential personalities in Dubai. This prestigious acknowledgment not only celebrates their achievements but also provides invaluable exposure and networking opportunities.

The deliverables for awardees are designed to ensure a memorable experience:

Felicitation Influential Figures: Awardees will have the honor of receiving their accolades from notable figures, amplifying their recognition and credibility in their respective fields.

Media Coverage: Awardees will receive coverage in Khaleej Times and other major Dubai media outlets, significantly enhancing their visibility and public recognition.

Desert Safari with BBQ Dinner: Participants will enjoy an exhilarating desert safari followed by a delightful BBQ dinner under the starlit sky, creating an unforgettable experience.

Marina Dhow Cruise with Dinner: Awardees will also have the opportunity to relax and enjoy a scenic dhow cruise along the stunning Dubai Marina while savoring a delectable dinner.

Why Attend the Summit?

The International Visionaries Summit & Award 2024 is more than just a recognition ceremony; it is a convergence of ideas, innovation, and collaboration. Attendees will engage in enriching discussions, gain insights from industry leaders, and explore potential collaborations that can drive growth and sustainability.

Featuring a diverse lineup of speakers, including successful entrepreneurs, industry experts, and thought leaders, the summit promises to be a hub of knowledge sharing. Whether you are an established entrepreneur or just embarking on your journey, the summit provides invaluable resources and connections that can help propel your vision forward.

Limited Slots Available: Register Now!

As the date of the summit approaches, it is essential to act quickly as slots are limited. Interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure their participation in this prestigious event. By joining the International Visionaries Summit, you are not only positioning yourself for recognition but also becoming part of a vibrant community of forward-thinking individuals dedicated to making a difference.

For more details on sponsorship opportunities, speakership applications, and registration, please visit [https://theindianalert.com/registration/].

Join Us in Dubai!

We invite all visionaries to join us in Dubai for this celebration of innovation, excellence, and collaboration. Together, let us empower one another to build a sustainable future and leave a lasting impact on our industries and communities.

