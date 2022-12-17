The Indian Alert concludes National Achievers Awards 2022; Jaya Prada graced the event as chief guest

The first edition of the National Achievers Award 2022 took place on December 15, 2022, with Jaya Prada (Ex Member of Parliament & Actress) as the Chief Guest. The National Achievers Award 2022 is the first edition of felicitating exceptional achievers for their contribution across various fields.

The ceremony was also bestowed with the august presence of special guests of the event, Rabindra Narayan MD and President of PTC Network; Anil Mittal CMD, Satmola group, Dr Taara Malhotra Globally Renowned Celebrity Spiritual Healer & Astrologer Director - Divine Energy Bliss, Mahipal Singh Entrepreneur.

"Our endeavor with the National Achievers Awards was to commend and felicitate individuals who have done exceptional work across domains. We wanted to spread awareness about the fantastic work that was being done by individuals across the country. It is significant for us to appreciate such individuals while they silently work exceptionally in their area of expertise. I extend my gratitude to the chief guest, the special guests along with all the winners and attendees for gracing the occasion'", said Founder, in a statement.

The Indian alert is a news portal which was started in the year 2020 by Vansh Mehra to bring factual news and entertainment at the tap of a button for its readers. It serves as a one stop destination for millennial to read well researched news at the tap of a button. The platform has regularly updated English news content across genres of business, lifestyle, entertainment, tech, food, travel etc.

The awards took place at the Constitution Club of India on 15th December with several participants who are enlisted below -

