The Indian Alert Presents International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025 - Dubai Edition Celebrates Global Leaders of Change

Dubai [UAE], November 5: The second edition of The Indian Alert Presents International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025, co-powered by Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd., concluded in grandeur at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, honoring visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across India and the UAE. The event was supported by Jumeirah Lifestyle, with Ms Himaani Chetaan, Founder & CEO of BeetRRuz, as the Associate Partner.

This year's summit brought together pioneers from diverse industries business, education, technology, wellness, fashion, real estate, and digital innovation to celebrate excellence, collaboration, and visionary leadership that transcends borders.

Distinguished Dignitaries and Esteemed Guests

The evening was graced by eminent dignitaries, including:

- Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Alhaj Al Zarooni, Emirates Red Crescent, UAE

- Mr. BU Abdullah, Chairman, BU Abdullah Group of Companies, Dubai (UAE)

- Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Al Haj, Chairman, Al Haj Group, Dubai (UAE)

- Dr. Shahzada Siddiqui, Managing Director, Jumeirah Lifestyle, Dubai

- Mr. Lokesh Mishra, Co-Partner, FIMM Events and Exhibition, Dubai

- Mr. Amit Puri, CEO, BCD Group

The event also featured a keynote session by Dr. Binu Siva Singh, Registrar, Jeppiaar University, who spoke about the importance of global collaborations between academia and industry.

Recognising Global Visionaries

The International Visionaries Awards honored around 40 remarkable individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

Among this year's distinguished awardees were:

Ms. Khushboo Raina

PR & Communications Manager, Danube Group

Category: Excellence in the Field of Marketing

Dr. Sakshi Duggal Kumria

Numerologist & Life Coach, La Sai Consultants

Category: Excellence in the Field of Numerology

Mr. Anubhav Agarwal

Founder, BN Group

Category: Excellence in Edible Oils

Ms. Blaine Deolindo

COO & Co-Founder, Desert Business Consulting - DBC

Ms. Clesia Basullo (Keke)

COO & Co-Founder, Desert Business Consulting

Dr. Maya Karim

Protocol Consultant & Global Business Connector, 369 VIP Advisory & Services

Mr. Syed Azam

CEO, HaiDent

Category: Excellence in the Field of Dental Implants

Ms. Maris Moreira

CEO & Founder, Seven Continents Real Estate

Ms. Vinita Hirani

PR Manager, Dubai Sotheby's International Realty

Category: Excellence in the Field of PR

Mr. Andres Francisco Ortiz

CEO & Founder, Brikme Tokenization LLC

Mr. Oscar Vega & Ms. Karen Herrera

Founder & Co-Founder, irFlex App

Ms. Ayesha Haneef

Sr. Business Head, Shikha Aggarwal Sharma, FAT to Slim (Bangalore) & Diet Learning Academy (Mumbai)

Dr. Sanjay Panicker

Founder & Managing Director, Amrita Homeopathy & Aesthetics Multispeciality Clinic

Category: Excellence in Integration of Homeopathy & Technology

Mr. Badal Saboo

Managing Director, Global Branded Concepts

Category: Luxury Industry Innovator

Prof. Dr. Tapas Kumar Sar, DSC

Professor & Doctor

Category: Excellence in International Level of Best College and University Teachings & Innovations

Mr. Mirza Mohammed Hassan

Founder, Musan Trends

Category: Fashion & Lifestyle Brand of the Year

Dr. Rajendra Upadhye (Video Presentation)

Chairman, RU Holdings

Category: Business Icon of the Year

Mr. Santhosh Kumar U

Founder & CEO, V K Enterprise Ltd.

Category: Iconic Entrepreneur in Business Consulting

Mr. Yogesh Kwatra

Founder & CEO, HTL Infotech

Category: Excellence in Digital Marketing

Mr. Moolchand Vishwakarma & Mr. Tajinder Singh Lugani

Chairman, Mehr General Trading LLC

Category: Excellence in Global Import-Export & Wholesale Trading

Mr. Paul Singh Oberoi & Ms. Rajbir Kaur

Paul - CEO & Rajbir - Chief AI Officer, 1GEN Social Innovation Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Category: Excellence in AI & Innovation

Mr. Akul Rastogi

Founder, Sole Proprietor

Category: Visionary Leader in Digital Marketing

Mr. Satish Kumar Seena

CEO, Relcko Labs

Category: Visionary Leadership in Real Estate & Community Empowerment

Mr. Jayesh Umesh Saini

Chairman, Lifecare Hospitals & Group (Kenya)

Category: Outstanding Contribution to Affordable Healthcare 2025

Ms. Countess Elena De Bacci & Countessina Anna De Bacci

De Bacci Noble Family, De Bacci Capital

Category: Excellence in Global Philanthropy

Mr. Hemant Bajaj

AVP - Media & Advertising, Precise Communications

Category: Excellence in the Field of Media & Advertising

Mr. Kulvant Baliyan (Video Presentation)

Founder, Uttar Pradesh Pro Volleyball League & Adi Yogi Sports Services Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Binu Siva Singh S. K.

Registrar, Jeppiaar University

Category: Industry Partner and Global Collaboration Award

Dr. Navil Prasad Edathil

Executive Director & CEO, KTPL Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Category: Excellence in the Field of Healthcare & Medical Devices

Ms. Nidhi Panchal

Chairperson, National Victor Public School, IP Extension, Delhi

Category: Excellence in the Field of Education

Dr. Saleh Jumaa Belhaj Al-Marashada

CEO, Office of Sheikh Ammar Bin Salem Al Qasmi, Major (Retd.)

These achievers, representing a broad spectrum of industries and nationalities, exemplify innovation, integrity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

A Vision for Cross-Border Growth

Speaking at the event, Mr. Vansh Mehra, Founder-Director of Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd. and The Indian Alert, shared his vision for expanding India-UAE business collaborations:

"We're not just hosting an award ceremony we're building a bridge for business recognition and global opportunities. Our goal is to help more entrepreneurs and professionals establish their presence in Dubai and beyond," said Vansh Mehra.

He further emphasised that Dubai has become a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, and events like the International Visionaries Summit act as catalysts for collaboration between the Indian and international business communities.

