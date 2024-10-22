The Indian Garage Co. Expands into Offline Retail: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav to Inaugurate First Exclusive Brand Outlet in Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 22: The Indian Garage Co. (TIGC), India's leading homegrown fast-fashion brand, entered the offline retail market with the launch of its first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) on Brigade Road, Bengaluru, a prime destination for high-street fashion. Sensational Cricketer & Brand Ambassador Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) inaugurated the EBO on October 13th, 2024. The event was a resounding success, drawing a large, enthusiastic crowd and transforming the area into a vibrant hub of excitement for Bengaluru's fashion enthusiasts.

TIGC has allocated 20% of its budget to the expansion of its offline retail operations, with a strategic focus on growing the EBO segment. The company aims for EBO sales to contribute 30% of total revenue within the next 3-5 years. The company has signed five more stores across various cities and is focused on creating an army of young fashion entrepreneurs. TIGC plans to expand to 100 stores across India in the next 3-5 years.

Spanning 3,800 square feet, the new store offers a shopping experience designed to elevate fashion retail in one of Bengaluru's premier high-street markets. The store's design emphasises a modern and enhanced shopping environment, featuring sleek, interactive displays and a comfortable ambiance. Meticulously crafted to provide an immersive and engaging experience, the store also includes a visually appealing space where fashion meets aesthetics, allowing customers to capture their experience while exploring the latest trends.

Speaking at the store launch, Anant Tanted, Founder & CEO, The Indian Garage Company, said, "The Indian Garage Co. is paving the way for a strong growth trajectory targeting Rs. 1,500 crore GMV in the next five years. We are introducing our immersive brand experience to customers through our first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Bengaluru, with plans to open 10-15 more stores across the country within the next six months. Moving beyond retail expansion across India, the company is strategically entering the e-commerce space into international markets."

The Indian Garage Co. is dedicated to style, quality, affordability, and accessibility, which has always been central to our brand. With the integration of both online and upcoming offline channels, TIGC aims to maximize convenience, accessibility, and customer engagement. The Indian Garage Co. showcases an extensive collection of the latest fashion styles. The brand differentiates itself by launching over 100 new styles every week and maintaining a portfolio of nearly 6500 SKUs.

Alka Dembla, Head of Retail at TIGC, stated, "In today's dynamic marketplace, TIGC has emerged as a leading brand, driven by its expanding footprint across Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) channels and major e-commerce platforms. Our Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) are crafted to deliver a unique and immersive customer experience, and we are excited to continue expanding our presence. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we aim to deepen our understanding of consumer behaviour and streamline inventory management. Each store will be thoughtfully tailored to reflect the preferences and needs of the local community it serves."

The store features an exclusive collection available only for the EBO launch, offering customers a unique opportunity to explore the latest fashion trendssuch as Street Korean, Anime Collection, Bohemian Resort, and Dark Characterbefore they are available online. The brand showcases age-neutral fashion, catering to all life stages, ensuring something stylish for everyone.

To commemorate the launch, TIGC planned a series of exciting promotions and offers for customers during the opening week. The brand is also incorporating several community-building activities as part of the celebration. TIGC products are available online via its official website, TIGC.in, as well as on major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho. The brand also has a presence in approximately 100 Fashion Factory stores across India.

Established in 2012 by Anant Tanted, The Indian Garage Company is an asset-light, EBITDA-positive D2C firm that has grown into a 400-crore enterprise with a rapid growth trajectory. The brand targets 1500 Cr GMV in the next five years. TMRW, an ecommerce rollup venture owned by the Aditya Birla Group, invested Rs 155 crore in The Indian Garage Co last year.

Operating under the 'House of Brands' format, the company boasts three brands under its umbrella: TIGC (menswear), FreeHand (womenswear) & HardSoda (plus-size menswear). As a company focused on Gen Z consumers, The Indian Garage Co. has evolved into a tech-enabled, digital-first firm, promising its customers access to global fashion trends at an unprecedented pace.

Due to the growing acceptance and popularity of TIGC products, the company intends to diversify its offerings and introduce additional categories under its umbrella.

