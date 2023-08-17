The Indian Garage Co launches 'FreeHand', women's fast fashion brand; Targets to achieve 50 crores GMV in FY 2023-24

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17: The Indian Garage Co, India's leading homegrown fast-fashion D2C brand well known for TIGC, one of the best selling men’s wear brands in the country has taken a crucial step towards becoming a ‘House of Brands’ entity with the launch of ‘FreeHand’, an exclusive women’, wear fast fashion brand.

The Indian Garage Co., with the power of e-commerce platforms and unique innovative marketing strategy aims to reach a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of 50 Crores specifically through its Freehand brand, while collectively targeting an impressive GMV of 600 crores through House of brands

FreeHand aims to transform the fashion landscape by offering affordable and stylish clothing options to women across India, with a particular focus on tier 2 and 3 cities. As the name suggests, FreeHand is a brand that celebrates the ‘Freedom of Choice’ of women to make their own decisions, express themselves freely and make choices that align with her individuality and aspirations.

FreeHand offers a wide range of fast fashion casual wear, including dresses, tops, skirts, trousers, and accessories, all meticulously designed to embody the latest fashion trends. With a pricing range of Rs. 299 to Rs. 999, FreeHand strives to strike the perfect balance between quality, affordability, accessibility and style for women from diverse backgrounds.

Optimistic about the launch of FreeHand, Anant Tanted, Founder and CEO of The Indian Garage Co. said, “FreeHand inherits our commitment to delivering high-quality products at affordable prices and we are looking forward to replicating the success of TIGC in this category too.”

He further added that, “We want to empower women to express their individuality and explore their personal style without financial and geographical barriers. In short, FreeHand epitomizes our mission to ‘Democratize fashion’ and we are confident that our consumers will accept the brand with full enthusiasm.”

Targeted at GenZ women with a digital first approach, FreeHand aims to establish a robust online presence making it convenient for women to shop for their favourite fashion picks anytime, anywhere at affordable prices. The brand is available on Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart and TIGC.in.

The Indian Garage Co., founded in 2012 by Anant Tanted, is a bootstrapped, asset-light, EBITDA positive D2C firm that has grown into a 300-crore enterprise with its hyper growth trajectory. Operating through the ‘House of Brands’ format, the company has two brands under its umbrella namely TIGC (Men’s Wear) & FreeHand (Women’s Wear).

Being a company targeted at the Gen-Z’s, The Indian Garage Co. has moved into becoming a tech-enabled, digital-first firm that promises its customers global fashion trends at an unprecedented pace.

Due to the growing acceptability and popularity of TIGC products, the company intends to diversify its offerings and introduce additional categories under its aegis.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor