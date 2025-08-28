The Innovation Story and IIT Bombay Launch India's Largest Student Robotics Championship

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: In a landmark initiative to inspire India's young innovators, The Innovation Story (TIS), in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and supported by Param Capital has launched the National Robotics League (NRL), a robotic competition for students in grades 7-12, to be held at IIT Bombay in December 2025. NRL, a platform that blends hands-on learning with high-energy competition, gives students the chance to design, build, and battle robots while developing future-ready skills in engineering, creative problem-solving, and teamwork.

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, the most in-demand skills include AI & Big Data Fluency, Analytical Thinking & Innovation, Resilience, Flexibility & Agility and Leadership & Social Influence. These insights highlight the need for future leaders who can think across disciplines, imagine bold solutions, and work collaboratively to make them real.

"Robotics is the intersection of multiple disciplines from mechanical engineering to computer science to AI, and it is here that creativity reaches its peak. Through this league, students step beyond classrooms, apply their learning hands-on, and develop the mindset to solve complex, real-world problems. This is exactly the kind of thinking our future needs," said Professor Ravindra Gudi , Former Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Bombay.

NRL is India's biggest student robotics championship, created to spark a passionate community of young builders. It's where science meets storytelling, and raw curiosity becomes technical skill. By combining engineering, strategy, and creative expression, NRL lays a powerful foundation for future-ready thinkers and doers. The League embodies the vision of future-ready, cross-disciplinary learning as a first-of-its-kind championship that blends engineering, strategy, and creativity to prepare students for tomorrow's careers.

At today's launch, guests got a first look at the 2025 game theme "Battle of Charges", with student teams playing the first live NRL match. The new NRL Portal was also unveiled, now open for school and student registrations nationwide.

"The National Robotics League is more than a competition; it's a launchpad for India's next generation of engineers, innovators, and problem-solvers. Together, we are building a community that thrives on collaboration, pushes boundaries, and transforms ideas into real-world impact, shaping a future bursting with possibility," says Meenal Majumder, Founder, The Innovation Story.

"After three years of dedication, we now have a national platform where students can showcase their creativity, collaborate across communities, and inspire one another. This competition is a celebration of talent and hard work, and we're eager to see it reach as many young minds as possible to uncover the incredible ideas they hold," adds Jeser Becker, Head of Robotics, Barker College, Australia.

The National Robotics League is set to engage thousands of students across the country, offering school bootcamps, regional scrimmages, expert mentorship, and a championship weekend that includes Skill Challenges, Innovation Showcases, and over ₹20 lakhs in awards and scholarships.

IIT Bombay was established in 1958. Its renowned faculty drives research and academics, forging collaborations with national and international peers. Alumni excel in various fields, contributing to industry, academia, research, and more. The institute offers innovative short-term courses, continuing education, and distance learning.

The Innovation Story (TIS) is a future-focused education lab that empowers students with real-world STEM, robotics, and AI learning experiences. With academicians from institutions like MIT, Stanford, and IITs across India, TIS offers cutting-edge programs designed to build creativity, confidence, and 21st-century skills.

