The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and Marriott India launch the IIHM-Marriott Learning Classroom at IIHM's Global Campus in Kolkata

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22: The IIHM-Marriott Learning Classroom was inaugurated in a grand ceremony at the International Institute of Hotel Management's (IIHM) Global Campus in Salt Lake, Kolkata today. The event was held in the presence of Gaurav Singh, Market Vice President, South & East India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Marriott International; Lizanne Pinto, Area Director of Human Resources, South & East India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; Dr Suborno Bose, CEO and Founder of IIHM; and Sanjukta Bose, Co-Founder, IIHM. This initiative is intended to benefit students in providing them with world-class facilities as they pursue their career in hospitality.

Last year, on May 11, 2022, IIHM and Marriott International signed an MoU to enhance the industrial learning of IIHM students. Over the past one year, IIHM and Marriott have worked together tirelessly to transform that vision into reality. The result is the state-of-the-art IIHM-Marriott Learning Classroom at IIHM's Global Campus in Kolkata. This partnership will see IIHM students gain valuable insights from industry leaders even as Marriott will gain access to a valuable talent pool to turbo charge its growth story in India. The state-of-the-art IIHM Global Campus will train IIHM students teaching them integral dynamics necessary to make them industry-ready professionals as soon as they enter the workforce.

In a meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in April 2023, Marriott International President and CEO Anthony Capuano had reiterated Marriott's commitment to India's economic growth and the development of the hospitality industry throughout India. Marriott is in growth mode in India and will benefit from a steady influx of top-notch talent from leading hospitality institutes like IIHM to fuel this expansion.

On the occasion, the visionary founder of IIHM and the International Young Chef Olympiad, Dr Suborno Bose said: "The advantages of the IIHM-Marriott Learning Classroom extend far beyond the classroom. Students will have the unique opportunity to interact with seasoned professionals from Marriott."

Dr Bose added: "IIHM and Marriott share a significant bond and the IIHM-Marriott Learning Class will strengthen the bond between us and help us to work closely. For the first time, such a structured arrangement has been put into place with a special classroom designed according to Marriott's guidelines. Our students will get a chance to do their internship at Marriott hotels across India and if selected post-graduation, they will join the hotels."

At the IIHM, Marriott India will train the 2nd and 3rd year classes doing Bachelors and Diploma courses in Hospitality Management at IIHM. They will provide mentorship, career guidance, guest lectures and assistance in project work to impart industry trends and enhance the learning experience of students. Further, students of IIHM will get first preference to be placed in Marriott hotels across India for their industrial training programmes.

Gaurav Singh, Market Vice President, South & East India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, "The collaboration between IIHM and MI is intended to be immersive and provide partnership that extends beyond the classroom. Seasoned professionals within the organization will engage with the students, providing insights and share their experiences on growing careers within the hospitality industry. The learning centre serves as a hub for innovation, students can collaborate on analysing case studies, prepare projects, participate in meaningful discussions as well conduct workshops. With access to state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, students stand to really gain with the all-round development the curriculum will provide. By leveraging the expertise and global reach of both Marriott International and IIHM, this partnership sets new standards in hospitality education, thereby empowering students to thrive in an ever-evolving industry."

"This is a historic marriage between the largest and prestigious hotel group in the world and IIHM, a universally respected leader of hospitality management education. This initiative will create wider and better opportunities and career paths for all IIHM students across the world, further demonstrating why IIHM is the international Hospitality Management College of the 21st century," said Prof David Foskett, MBE, renowned hospitality educator and author and Chairman of International Hospitality Council (IHC), London.

With this collaboration, a world of opportunities has opened up for students studying hospitality management at the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM). Not only is the learning experience of the students of Hospitality Management at IIHM being enhanced, it will also be effective in creating a highly employable graduate.

This one-of-a-kind partnership shows the path to the future of hospitality education in the world and sets new benchmarks for industry-academia partnerships.

About IIHM

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chains of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati.

IIHM has campuses in Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Goa, Bangkok, Samarkand in Uzbekistan, and Singapore (opening soon) Students passing out of the group are awarded International Degree from the University of West London and are equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in teaching and global placements. Real-time experience is the key to success in IIHM's learning experience which includes working in own training hotels and resorts attached to the campuses.

IIHM is a Founding Institutional member of the (IHC) International Hospitality Council, London. It offers discerning students excellent opportunities to be a global partner of the University of West London. Following a truly international curriculum, IIHM offers a BSc (Hons) in International Hospitality Management from the University of West London, UK. Students are also awarded UGC approved Indian Degrees. IIHM students also have the option of completing their final year in the UK, Switzerland, Germany or Canada, after completing and performing well in the first two years in India.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 30 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times six times including 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 and recently in 2023. "Most Valuable Hospitality Education Brand 2023" by Zee 24ghanta. Awarded "Best Hospitality Education Brand 2020" & 2022, "Best Global Hospitality Education Brand 2023" by Zee Education Excellence Award. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education Award by ASSOCHAM consecutively for 5 years. With it presence felt internationally and having alumni across almost all continents of the world.

www.iihm.ac.in

Media Contact:

Abdullah Ahmed,

COO, IIHM Hotel School Group

T: +91-(0)11-43204700

E: Abdullah.ahmed@iihm.ac.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159281/IHM_Marriott_Learning_Classroom.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572818/4175010/IIHM_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor