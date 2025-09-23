The ISB&M Milestone: Celebrating 26 Years of Excellence in Management Education

New Delhi [India], September 22: For over two and a half decades, the International School of Business & Media (ISB&M) has stood tall as one of India's most prestigious B-Schools, shaping leaders, innovators, and professionals who make a global impact. Founded in the year 2000, ISB&M has consistently built a reputation for academic excellence, high-value placements, and holistic career advancement, becoming the preferred destination for aspiring management professionals across the country.

Today, ISB&M celebrates 26 years of excellence, a journey marked by trust, recognition, and leadership. The institute is consistently ranked 2nd in Pune, 4th in the West Zone, and among the top 12 B-Schools in India, reflecting its strong academic credentials and industry-driven approach.

Guided by a Visionary Leader

The driving force behind ISB&M's success is its founder and President, Dr. Pramod Kumar (Ph.D., IIT Bombay). With academic and leadership experience at premier institutions like IIM Ahmedabad, XLRI, and SIBM Pune, Dr. Kumar envisioned ISB&M as a platform where future leaders would be nurtured through a blend of knowledge, innovation, and real-world exposure. His leadership has built a culture that encourages critical thinking, ethical decision-making, and a global mindset.

The institute's academic strength is further enhanced by 50+ full-time faculty members from prestigious institutions such as IIMs, IITs, and renowned international universities, along with a network of 150+ industry experts who bring cutting-edge insights into the classroom. This combination ensures that students not only gain strong theoretical foundations but also develop practical, industry-ready skills.

Future-Ready Programs

At the heart of ISB&M's academic offering is its dual specialisation PGDM program, designed to give students an edge in today's highly competitive business environment. Offered across campuses in Pune (Nande and Mulshi), Kolkata, and Bengaluru, the program allows students to specialise in areas such as Marketing, Business Analytics, Finance, Human Resource Management, Media & Communication, and Supply Chain & Operations.

The curriculum is updated regularly to align with global business trends, ensuring that students are equipped with future-ready skills. Experiential learning, industry projects, live case studies, and internship opportunities provide students with the practical exposure they need to excel in their careers.

A Global Alumni Network

One of ISB&M's strongest pillars of success is its vibrant alumni community of over 12,000 professionals, many of whom occupy leadership roles across the globe. ISB&M graduates are working at some of the world's most prestigious organisations, including Google, Apple, Deloitte, Amazon, PwC, and Unilever, and have spread their wings across 42 countries. This vast network not only strengthens ISB&M's industry connections but also provides current students with mentorship, career opportunities, and global perspectives.

Recognised for Excellence

Adding another feather to its cap, ISB&M has been awarded “India's Leading B-School of the Year 2025” by the prestigious Universal Eminence Award 2025, reaffirming its position as a top choice for management education in the country.

The ISB&M Advantage

As ISB&M steps into the future, its mission remains unchanged—to create leaders who inspire, innovate, and excel. With a legacy of excellence, strong industry interface, and a focus on holistic growth, ISB&M continues to empower students to think beyond placements and build impactful careers.

For more information, visit www.isbm.ac.in or call +91 7757029571.

