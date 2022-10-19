The Jat Gazetteer newspaper started by Sir Chhotu Ram is going to complete 106 years

October 19: Jat Gazette weekly newspaper was started by Sir Chhotu Ram in 1916, which is still being published in India’s media industry with its own identity and in digital media as jatgazette.in, Jat Gazette has a different identity in the country.

In the year 1916, in addition to the weekly ‘Jat Gazette’ – schools, Ch. Chhotu Ram also did the work of bringing awareness among the farmers through newspapers and articles. For this purpose a newspaper named ‘Jat Gazette’ was brought out. Rs 1500 for the expenditure was given by Rai Bahadur Chaudhary Kanhaiyalal of village Matanhel for the first publication and ‘Jat Gazette’ weekly newspaper started running.

The first editor of the Jat Gazette was Pt. Sudarshan ji, the second Pt. Shri Ram Sharma’s father, Pt. Bishambharnath Sharma, Jhajjar Wale, the third Ch. Molad Singh who was very enthusiastic. In the year 1924, Chau Shadiram Yatri became the editor and then Chau Chhoturam Dalal village Chhahra and since 1971 Dharam Singh Sampalwal is the Advocate Editor.

In the year 2022, ‘Jat Gazette’ – Jat Gazette (jatgazette.in) is going to complete its 106 years and Jat Gazette has taken the form of digital media along with a weekly newspaper, but the purpose is still the same – Raising the voice of the farmer community and bringing awareness among the farming community as well as following the ideology of our father Chhoturam.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor