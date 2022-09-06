The Kirtidan Gadhvi Dandiya Dhamal-2022 to be organized in Ahmedabad for the first time in this Navaratri

Ahmedabad, September 6: To give all dandiya lovers a big reason to dazzle up, dance, and celebrate, “The Kirtidan Gadhvi Dandiya Dhamal” will be organized first ever time in Ahmedabad. It was announced today that this event would be organized from September 26 to October 5 at K.D.Farm, S.G. Highway in Ahmedabad.

This Navratri is going to be special for the people of Ahmedabad. Kirtidan Gadhvi, known as the Folk Lion of Gujarat, usually goes abroad to perform Garba shows during the time of Navaratri, but this Navaratri, he will boost the enthusiasm and excitement of dandiya lovers of Ahmedabad as Ahmedabadi dandiya lovers will get the opportunity to witness his singing for the first six days of Navaratri. Kirtidan Gadhvi has done over 100 shows in the USA, and more than 2000 shows worldwide.

Amazon World Wide Event’s Mr. Dewang Bhatt, Maldhari Corporation’s Mr. Mitesh Maldhari and Yogesh Rami of the Yo-Rummy are the main sponsors of “The Kirtidan Garhvi Dandiya Dhamal”.

Navratri could not be organized for the last two years due to the pandemic, but this time the organizers have left no stone unturned in planning with emphasis on a memorable experience for all dandiya lovers. Khelaiyas are waiting eagerly to witness the powerhouse performance of Kirtidan Gadhvi.

Excited about his performance in Ahmedabad, Shree Kirtidan Garhvi shared, “During this Navratri, we are getting an opportunity to have the people of Ahmedabad. I am very excited about this. Preparations have been made to dazzle up, dance, and celebrate. I am ready for this extravaganza. I will perform the songs as per public demand, and special Garba songs have been prepared for Mataji to give the dandiya – raas lovers a new and exciting experience. I am very excited that this year I will get the opportunity to sing in the presence of the Ahmedabadi Garba lovers.” Garba organizer from Amazon World Wide Event, Mr. Devang Bhatt, further said, “Every year we organize Garba in Navratri, but this time Navratri will be special for Ahmedabadis. A huge gathering of people will be seen at K.D. Farm as the dandiya lovers are already getting ready to dance to the tune of Garba.”

The main attractions of “The Kirtidan Gadhvi Dandiya Dhamal”

Kirtidan Gadhvi Dandia Dhamal 2022 is going to be held in a huge area.

High-quality theme-based decoration will be the centre of attraction. Adequate parking facilities and security, bouncers, and CCTV camera arrangements will be provided for public safety & service. Celebrities, chief guests, live announcements, LEDs, and themes will fascinate the audience. Cultural groups, professional Garba groups, and traditional Garba groups will also perform. A huge ground to perform Garba and seating arrangements for spectators and VIP pavilions will also be provided. Apart from this, there will be a high-quality sound system, lighting system, sanitation, green net, green room, public toilet, VIP entry gates-parking and live coverage on local T.V. networks through professional photography and videography of the event.

