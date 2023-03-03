The Land of Mahabharata fame Raja Karna invites to Celebrate Holi with a royal touch at the iconic Noormahal Palace

Several legends and rituals are attached to Holi- India's Festival of Colours, the Festival of Spring, and the Festival of Love. But not many are aware that it also has a big connection with the divine Love of Radha and Krishna. For Indian and International travelers planning to celebrate Holi in a different yet most Instagrammable way, Noormahal Palace in the Land of Mahabharata fame Raja Karna and one of India's famous Krishna Circuit is the ultimate staycation destination. With close proximity to Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, this iconic heritage and architectural landmark in Karnal is all set to offer authentic experiences to immerse its guests in the festive atmosphere at the comfort of palaces.

Designed to create lifetime staycation memories and soak into the festival gala, Noormahal Palace Hotel has introduced amazing Holi staycation offers for the 8th and 9th of March 2023. From ancient Holi-themed recipes to art tours, special performances, and a plethora of fun and cultural activities, the majestic palace is offering a wide range of 1N/2D packages starting from INR 13,000 /- to INR 55,000/-. These special festive packages offer an option to choose from the elegant Club Room to royal heritage suites and uber-luxurious Presidential suite.

Roop Partap Choudhary, Executive Director, Noormahal Palace Hotel and Founder Colonel Saab, London (UK) said, "We invite guests to soak into the varied colours of eternity, divine love, rich heritage, royalty, and opulence in the mystical land of Mahabharata at Noormahal Palace Hotel. In our endeavour to make this Holi fun-filled, instaworthy, and memorable, we have curated exciting Holi staycation offers for travel and staycation enthusiasts. Visiting Noormahal Palace during this occasion has another compelling reason as it offers a unique art and culture tour to explore the vibrancy and diversity of the Kingdom of Raja Karna (Daanvir Karna), a prime character of the Indian epic Mahabharata."

Legendary for its striking architecture, iconic location, and vibrant past, this heritage property in Karnal has its own extraordinary stories to tell. It is perfectly blended with every authentic experience to make any guest feel like a modern king or queen. From grandeur to opulence, history, art, architecture, and memorabilia, every corner of Noormahal Palace embraces the royal charm, giving the toughest competition to the most popular and centuries-old palace hotels in the country. The Palace endorses the opulent royalty of the era of Indian maharajas, flaunting an enchanting fusion of elements inspired from traditional Mughal and Rajputana schools of architecture making Holi celebration magnificent and splendid

In the mystical land of Mahabharata, the awe-inspiring Noormahal Palace, the "Incredible Indian Palace Hotel" has been built on a monumental scale. It is a five-star luxury palace hotel inspired by India's rich heritage and captures the royal experience enjoyed by Indian Maharajas over the centuries. This royal abode of modern kings and queens has become an extremely preferred destination for Leisure, MICE, and Weddings. Noormahal Palace is more than just one of the country's most majestic luxury palace hotels. It is an architectural landmark that personifies the grandiose, elegance and spirit of India's rich royal heritage. A reflection of Rajputana and Mughal architecture, it stands out as a true blend of history, culture & aesthetics.

