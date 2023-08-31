The 'Leading Preschool of India' Award Is Presented To Kido International Preschool By Business World Education

PRNewswire

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31: Kido International Preschool and Daycare, a pioneer in early childhood education, has been honoured with the esteemed 'Leading Preschool of India' award at the Business World Education Super 30 Summit. The recognition underscores Kido's commitment to providing innovative and high quality early education to Indian children.

Kido International, a UK-based preschool chain that made its debut in India in late 2022, has rapidly made its mark in India. In a mere year, Kido has successfully established expansive preschool campuses in six major metropolitan cities. Looking ahead to 2024, Kido has ambitious plans to extend its reach to 50 schools across the country.

Kido's distinctive identity lies in its innovative curriculum and project-based learning methodology. As a national-level preschool-cum-daycare provider, it has been appreciated by its corporate partners for its extensive network, exceptional standards of quality, and flexible program offerings.

The acclaim received by Kido extends even to the highest regulatory authority in the UK, OFSTED, solidifying its position as a leader of excellence in early childhood education.

Arpita Sur, CEO of Kido India, expressed her gratitude, "We are truly humbled by the Award and the recognition it gives our efforts. Kido International is London's highest rated preschool and we have brought the same quality of care to our preschools in India. Our parents' positive testimonials and our children's confident, happy faces have shown us that we are on the right path. This award is yet another validation."

The award was conferred upon Kido by a distinguished panel of jurors assembled by the Business World Education Super 30 Summit. The esteemed jury included:

Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities

Dr Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, Indian Institute of Management - Raipur

Dr Ranjana Kumari, Director, Central Board of Secondary Education

Dr Biswajit Saha, Director (Skill Education & Training), Central Board of Secondary Education

Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld & Exchange4media

About Kido International Preschool and Daycare

Kido International Preschool and Daycare is a leading name in the early childhood education sector, renowned for its innovative curriculum and impactful learning environment. With a strong commitment to excellence, Kido is dedicated to nurturing young minds and providing a foundation for lifelong learning.

About Business World Education Super 30 Summit

The Business World Education Super 30 Summit recognizes and celebrates exceptional contributions and achievements in the education sector. The summit brings together thought leaders, educators, and stakeholders to discuss and honour innovations in education that shape the future of the nation.

