The Learning Curve, Run by Celebrated Entrepreneur Sankhadeep Dutta, Set to Launch Skill Development Platform Infibrands in Mumbai"

The Learning Curve, an EdTech platform spearheaded by the celebrated entrepreneur and best-selling author Sankhadeep Dutta, is gearing up to introduce its new skill development initiative, Infibrands, in Mumbai in January. With a vision to empower the nation's youth through skill enhancement, Infibrands aims to conduct a series of impactful seminars, exhibitions, research initiatives, and skill development programs nationwide.

Sankhadeep Dutta, the driving force behind this venture, expressed his enthusiasm for Infibrands' role in nurturing the talents of the country's youth, stating, "Infibrands will play a great role in the skill development of our nation's youth. We will be conducting numerous Seminars, Exhibitions, Research initiatives, Skill development programmes across the country. We want to touch all the aspirations of our youth and give those aspirations the wings to fly higher."

To ensure the success and effectiveness of Infibrands, a diverse array of faculties and mentors from various professional backgrounds are being brought on board. Dutta highlighted the commitment of The Learning Curve (TLC) to instigate a revolutionary transformation by tapping into the latent potential of the nation's youth, providing the necessary guidance to those who possess aspirations and a willingness to work hard.

Notably, Sankhadeep Dutta, renowned for his expertise in personality development and authorship, has authored three books on the subject, including a bestseller. Adding another milestone to his literary journey, he is set to launch his fourth book by the 31st of December.

Infibrands' impending launch in Mumbai marks a significant step towards bridging the skill gap prevalent among the youth of the nation. By leveraging a multifaceted approach and the expertise of mentors from various domains, Infibrands endeavors to uplift and empower the aspirations of the country's budding talent.

Stay tuned for further updates on the inauguration of Infibrands and the impactful initiatives it will undertake in empowering the youth and shaping a brighter future for them.