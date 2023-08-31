The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts voted among the top 3 World’s Best Hotel Brands, thrice over

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], August 31: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has once again been recognized among the top 3 World’s Best Hotel Brands by the readers of Travel+Leisure USA. Voted the World’s #1 Hotel brand in 2020 and 2021, the brand has once again won top accolades, ranking #3 in the Top Hotel Brand in Travel+Leisure World’s Best Awards Survey 2023. This honour is a recognition of the brand’s consistency in its pursuit of excellence and commitment to delivering true Indian luxury with the graciousness of Indian hospitality.

The Leela Palace Udaipur has also been featured in the 100 Best Hotels in the World and in the 5 Favourite Resorts in India while The Leela Palace New Delhi has been included in the 3 Best City Hotels in India and the 15 Best City Hotels in Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, “We are delighted and humbled to win this prestigious recognition and be featured amongst the world’s top 3 hotel brands once again. This honour is a testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of our associates who are committed to creating authentic luxury experiences while placing the guest at the centre of everything we do. We are delighted that our nuanced approach to luxury is resonating with the discerning global traveller, and we thank them for their trust and support.”

The Leela has always placed high importance on the ever-evolving needs and expectations of the luxury traveller and has focused on curating meaningful and relevant experiences while staying true to its philosophy of "Atithi Devo Bhava”—Guest is God. The Leela experience is infused with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates India’s rich art, cuisine and culture that is engrained in its offering of India’s heritage to the world. This is not only a recognition of what the brand has been able to achieve but also a tribute to the love that Indian hospitality enjoys globally.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has a range of award-winning properties that celebrate the country's diverse geography and rich architectural history. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, New Delhi, Udaipur, Bhartiya City Bengaluru, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Mumbai, Ashtamudi, Kovalam. The brand is committed to providing its guests with memorable and magical stays. It exudes warmth and reverence that stems from the timeless Indian tradition of delighting and honouring guests and providing exemplary experiences that vary from art, leisure, cultural, romance and wellness.

At every step, The Leela is an absolute feast for all senses – opulent architecture, luxurious interiors, breath-taking gardens, lavish rooms, the most picturesque environs, and a service attitude that's second to none. Its award-winning portfolio of restaurants offer the finest in gourmet fare curated by the best of culinary experts. Whether it is the cuisine of the Maharajas of yesteryear or the exotic flavours of the world over, the impressive master chefs weave together elevated experiences that tell an epicurean tale of the local culture, from sharing regional recipes to using offbeat ingredients with inventive menus in magical settings.

Each of The Leela properties serve as a gateway to the distinctive culture and traditions of its fascinating surroundings. The Leela Ceremonial Ritual is one such showcase honouring the timeless Indian tradition of lighting of the lamps as an invocation to the spirit of hope and positivity. A cultural immersion through music and dance, the ceremony showcases the richness of the region and evokes a unique sense of place.

This true Indian luxury experience is elevated by The Leela Palace Service where every guest journey is curated by a personally assigned butler as a single of point of contact before, during and after the stay.

To make more differentiated offerings for the guests, The Leela has also rolled out several signature programmes. For instance, Tishya by The Leela, the brand's signature fragrance with an all-new range of exclusively crafted bath amenities. Tishya by The Leela celebrates the essence of India and the richness within with a blend of authentic and inspiring aromas and is inspired by the national flower of India Kumud or lotus and the wonder flower − Nilgiri or Neelakurinji that blossoms once every 12 years. The range is 100% vegan, paraben and SLS-free and comes in 100% recyclable packaging.

The brand’s signature wellness programme, Aujasya by The Leela encompasses a collection of authentic experiences that build vivacity and allow guests to embrace an enriching and healthy lifestyle. With the first pillar of the programme - Restore (Food and Nutrition), The Leela has re-imagined culinary experiences across the country by improving the nutritional profile of food menus and offering healthy alternatives.

Through 'Icons of India by The Leela', which celebrates the essence of India and its richness through partnerships with India's finest and the world's best, The Leela has collaborated with inspirational Indians who have been recognised globally for their exceptional work while emulating what is truly Indian. Icons of India includes an exemplary list of individuals, such as Manushi Chhillar, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and globally renowned cricketer Smriti Mandhana and sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Experience this and much more with the true graciousness of Indian hospitality while staying at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

To reserve your true Indian luxury experience, please email at reservations@theleela.com or call at 1800 1031 444 (India Toll Free Number). For best rate guaranteed, book direct at www.theleela.com.

