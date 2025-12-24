The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24:The Legacy Brewing Company, Asia's largest craft brewing destination, has opened its doors in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore. Founded by Bharath V C, Chitti Babu, and Bhavana V C, the brewery marks the family's most ambitious hospitality venture to date, built on a legacy spanning multiple properties and generations.

With an unprecedented capacity of 4,000 seats, The Legacy Brewing Company is envisioned as more than just a brewery. Designed as a landmark neighborhood destination, the space seamlessly transitions from a family-friendly gathering spot during the day to a vibrant brewing and social destination in the evening.

The brewery places strong emphasis on quality and sourcing. From premium brewing ingredients sourced globally to top-quality Arabica coffee beans from Chikmagalur, every element of the food and beverage offering has been curated to meet high standards.

The interiors are defined by earthy tones and natural materials such as wood, terracotta, and exposed concrete, creating a warm, open, and relaxed environment. Unlike heavily themed venues, the design focuses on spaciousness and comfort, offering guests a genuine escape from the city's fast pace. Adding a local cultural touch, Moye-themed sculptures are placed across the space, symbolically protecting the venue and adding layers of storytelling.

Speaking on the launch, Bharath V C, Proprietor, said, “Legacy is built right in our own neighborhood for the community to enjoy. The goal isn't just about making money, but about creating something meaningful and offering long-term value to the community.”

Bhavana V C, Proprietor, added, “Legacy was envisioned as more than a brewery, it's a space built for people. From families and working professionals to friends coming together, we wanted to create an environment that feels welcoming, thoughtful, and rooted in the neighbourhood. Every design choice, ingredient, and experience reflects our intent to offer something meaningful to the community we belong to.”

The brewery also offers versatile event spaces, including a 200-seater air-conditioned, glass-enclosed area suitable for birthdays, family functions, and business or medical conferences. Two premium VIP lounges, each accommodating 25 to 30 guests, cater to smaller, private gatherings such as anniversaries and kitty parties.

With its scale, thoughtful design, focus on quality ingredients, and community-centric approach, The Legacy Brewing Company is set to become a defining brewing and dining destination for Bangalore.

