The Lexicon Institute of Media & Advertising aims to contribute to the need for future-ready technology savvy media professionals in India and abroad

The Lexicon group of institutes is launching the Lexicon Institute of Media and Advertising. The state-of-the-art institute will facilitate learning opportunities for those looking at career options in media related streams like journalism, advertising, public relations, animation and more.

Keeping in mind the growing relevance of rapid technological developments, data disruptions and the advent of new digital media avenues, the program has been designed to develop industry-ready skills for media aspirants. Several modules have been developed around upskilling existing media professionals too.

"Abdul Nasir Shaikh, Group CEO, Lexicon Group of Institutes and EduCrack says, "Media today plays the most critical role in the development and growth of a country and thereby the compete ecosystem. Through the Lexicon Institute of Media and Advertising we would like to create a culture of media literacy which is relevant and futuristic, thereby empowering them to be critical thinkers and creative producers. Technology and its inclusion and use are an important aspect of their learning journey. Making their media output meaningful and constructive sits at the core."

In its bouquet of courses, the Institute will initially offer a three-year program in Media Studies, Animation & Graphics and a two-year Post Graduation Program in Media Studies. The Institute will also offer a plethora of certification courses like digital marketing and influencer marketing and more, that will help learners monetize a host of new professions that have emerged in the wake of proliferation in the social media space.

Emphasising the need for reliable training to ensure media best practices, Dipta Joshi, Principal, Lexicon Institute of Media & Advertising says, "Today, as we are inundated with information, the most important role media persons play is that of empowering the public to filter through the noise and identify trustworthy sources of information. For this, media professionals themselves need to follow a protocol that allows for sharing impartial and verifiable news and information. At the Lexicon Institute of Media and Advertising, our programs are designed to educate media professionals to deliver content that is just as timely, diverse and engaging as it is independent.

Students will have access to an up-to-date curriculum that has been designed through the inputs of the Institute's 'Advisory Council' and Governing Council for Academic Excellence. The Governing Council include stalwarts like Sukhdev D. Sharma, Chairman, Lexicon Group; Pankaj Sharma, President & Managing Trustee, Lexicon Group & Pune Times Mirror. Sarosh Bana, Executive Editor at Business India; Vinita Deshmukh, Editor, Corporate Citizen & Pune Mirror; Dr. Pradeep Panigrahi, Head of Sustainability, Larsen & Toubro and Neeraj Jha, Group President & Chief Communications Officer, Bajaj Group to name a few.

The Advisory Council members comprise of Anto Joseph, Resident Editor, The New Indian Express, Tamil Nadu; Anurag Bende, Editor, Pune Mirror; Nitin Vaidya, Founder, Dashami Creations LLP; Umang Uthappa, Managing Director, Engage Digital Partners; AkshaaraLaalwani, Founder, Communicate (India) along with Dr. D. R. Sharma- Sr. Regional Director at IGNOU Regional Centre, Pune

Speaking about his association with the new educational institution, Advisory Council member, Umang Uthappa, MD, Engage Digital Partners says, "I am elated to be associated with the Lexicon Institute of Media & Advertising because it aims to harness current industry expertise to add value to those looking for careers in creative media. Social media has led to the democratisation of opinions, and corporates now need to manoeuvre the impact social and digital media have on their businesses. The industry needs personnel trained to understand the finer nuances of social media engagements."

Lexicon Institute of Media and Advertising students will also be provided 10 additional certifications in programmes like Personal Branding, Sign Language, Photography, Creative Writing, MS Office, Basics of Portfolio Management & Crypto Currency, fundamentals of web designing, film and documentary appreciation, multimedia and its applications, all of which will make learning more application-based. The Institute will offer students with a unique mix of deep industry and academia connect through mentoring and lectures support by industry experts themselves, access to interactive media related events, internship opportunities with reputed media houses, communication agencies, and corporate houses and placement assistance.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor