The London School of Economics and Political Science & FourthRev Collaborate with TimesPro to Launch Business Analytics Certificate for Executives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: TimesPro, India's leading higher edtech platform, is collaborating with the prestigious The London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE) to launch the Business Analytics Certificate for Executives with FourthRev. This collaboration, marks a significant milestone, aligning with the growing global demand for data-driven decision-making and the rising need for skilled professionals in the field of business analytics.

After garnering international acclaim, the Business Analytics Certificate for Executives makes its much-anticipated entry into the Indian market. The 10-month online programme features a curriculum developed by LSE's academia and industry experts. It is meticulously designed to empower professionals looking to advance their proficiency in data analytics, artificial intelligence, critical thinking, leadership and business strategy. Learners will master the art of critically analysing business concepts, performing data wrangling for efficient data collection and management and delivering impactful communication and analysis through a structured approach to problem-solving. The programme also enables learners to leverage data for strategic advantage, providing deep insights into data visualisation, predictive analytics, machine learning and data-driven decision-making.

Dr James Abdey, Associate Professor at the Department of Statistics at LSE and Programme Coordinator, said of the collaboration, "Through our online degree and executive education programmes, LSE is on a mission to democratise access to world-class education, equipping professionals with the essential skills needed to navigate our complex business landscape. As data-driven decision-making becomes increasingly crucial, the Business Analytics Certificate for Executives, in collaboration with FourthRev and TimesPro, will equip Indian professionals with the analytical skills and strategic insights necessary to cultivate a new generation of data-savvy leaders."

Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro said, "The Business Analytics Certificate for Executives, in collaboration with LSE and FourthRev, represents a strategic addition to TimesPro's offerings, crafted to meet the surging demand for data-centric decision-making capabilities. This initiative is a pivotal step in equipping Indian professionals with the expertise required to excel in today's data-driven business environment, bridging the skills gap and preparing executives to successfully navigate the complexities of modern enterprises."

Mark Lester, Chief Partnerships Officer, FourthRev said, "Our collaboration with LSE and TimesPro underscores our dedication to delivering education that is both industry-relevant and future-focused. We are confident that this programme will play a vital role in shaping the careers of Indian executives, empowering them to spearhead innovation and drive growth within their organisations."

As the global economy undergoes digital transformation, businesses are increasingly leveraging data to drive strategies, optimise operations and enhance customer experiences. The global big data analytics market is expected to reach $105 billion by 2027. In India, the analytics market is expected to grow from $62.5 billion in 2023 to $182.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24%. The industry is forecasted to generate over 11 million jobs by 2026, with investments in AI and machine learning rising significantly. The Business Analytics Certificate for Executives is poised to meet this growing demand, equipping professionals with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in a competitive landscape.

The programme also features 'THREE Live Masterclass' sessions with the esteemed LSE faculty. In addition, learners will be engaged in asynchronous, project-based learning with practical applications, complemented by fortnightly live interactive sessions with industry experts. Learners will receive comprehensive training in tools such as Tableau, SQL, Excel, and Python. They will have the opportunity to work on a Capstone project, applying their skills to real-world business scenarios.

The programme's three comprehensive modules Data Analytics for Business, Data Analytics with Python and Advanced Analytics for Organisational Impact will equip learners with essential skills for today's business environment. Additionally, the programme includes four expert-led workshops focused on using Generative AI to derive meaningful insights from data. These modules will enhance professionals' cross-functional skill sets, fostering the development of new-age competencies essential for the modern business ecosystem.

The London School of Economics and Political Science

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is an internationally renowned university specialising in the social sciences. Its expertise spans a wide range of disciplines from economics, politics, data and law, to sociology, health policy, accounting and finance. As one of the most international universities in the world, the School's diversity of people, ideas and interests make it an exciting centre for research, teaching and public engagement. Established in 1895, the original vision of LSE as 'a community of people and ideas, founded to know the causes of things, for the betterment of society' remains true to this day. It continues to use its research-led expertise to influence governments, NGOs, businesses and others to help tackle the world's most pressing problems.

For more information visit lse.ac.uk.

LSE Executive and Online Education

LSE have been pioneers in providing executive education for professional development since our inception in 1895. Founded to know the causes of things for the betterment of society, LSE's mission remains as relevant today as ever - our global influence extends beyond the business world, with 36 world leaders and 18 Nobel prize winners having taught or studied at LSE.

We take an unashamedly intelligent approach to executive education, our world-class research and outstanding faculty contribute to the LSE Executive Education and Online learning experience. Our online programmes make our world-leading teaching and research available to a global audience. Our courses combine academic foundations with the application of innovative approaches, to develop curiosity, problem-solving and critical thinking.

Designated Indian Partner: About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level. TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by Times Group.

FourthRev:

FourthRev exists to create economic and social value through access to high-growth digital careers. As the original creators of the Career Accelerator model, the company is driven to provide a launchpad for careers in the digital economy. Developed and delivered by our world-leading university partners, tech companies and employers, our programmes deliver technical, business and human skills underpinned by the quality and rigour of university education. These online programmes aim to accelerate career progression, open direct paths to in-demand jobs and offer opportunities for further learning.

