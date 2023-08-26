The Lost Hostels Expands into Sri Lanka, Becoming the First Indian Brand to Launch Backpackers Hostel in the Country

New Delhi (India), August 26: The Lost Hostels, a renowned brand synonymous with exceptional travel experiences, is thrilled to unveil the opening of two new hostels in Sri Lanka. This strategic expansion marks a monumental achievement as The Lost Hostels becomes the first Indian brand to venture into the backpackers hostel segment in Sri Lanka, signifying a remarkable milestone for the travel industry in both nations.

Famed for delivering a perfect blend of adventure and comfort to travelers, The Lost Hostels has etched indelible memories across some of India’s most iconic destinations. With its footprint now extending to Sri Lanka, the brand promises to replicate its signature magic. The new hostels’ prime locations offer guests effortless access to premier attractions, vibrant nightlife, and immersive cultural experiences.

The decision to extend operations to Sri Lanka underlines The Lost Hostels’ unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration and supporting the local travel industry. This move is especially poignant amidst the ongoing economic challenges faced by the country. As an Indian entity, The Lost Hostels’ entry into the Sri Lankan market ushers in prospects for cross-cultural exchange and economic prosperity.

Jitesh Agrawal, the visionary founder of The Lost Hostels, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are elated to introduce The Lost Hostels experience to Sri Lanka. Our objective is to offer a distinctive fusion of adventure and comfort, affording travelers the chance to explore novel destinations, forge connections with like-minded souls, and positively impact local communities. We firmly believe that this expansion will not only enhance the traveler’s journey but also contribute positively to the communities we serve.”

Harshit Soni, Co-Founder of The Lost Hostels Sri Lanka, added, “Having been immersed in the incredible ambiance and spirit of The Lost Hostels in Varkala, our decision to collaborate with Jitesh and establish a hostel in Sri Lanka felt natural. Our aim is to recreate the immersive and enriching experience that we encountered at our Varkala hostel. We want to offer travelers the opportunity to bond with fellow adventurers, create enduring memories, and cultivate a sense of community. Teaming up with Hamza (Mohamed Hamza – Co-Founder of The Lost Hostels Sri Lanka), we are excited to infuse Sri Lanka with this distinct and vibrant atmosphere, enabling travelers to embark on an extraordinary journey of exploration and camaraderie.”

Equipped to meet the escalating demand for affordable and comfortable accommodations, The Lost Hostels draws from its well-established success in India. The brand is well-versed in the art of exceptional customer service and cultivating a welcoming environment for travelers from diverse backgrounds.

The inauguration of the two new hostels in Sri Lanka ushers in a new chapter for The Lost Hostels, reaffirming its prominence as a key player in the hostel industry, both domestically and overseas.

Looking ahead, The Lost Hostels envisions expanding to other prominent backpacker destinations across India, South East Asia, and global markets. The brand is steadfast in its mission to emerge as a global icon, delivering unparalleled travel experiences to backpackers worldwide.

About The Lost Hostels: The Lost Hostels is a distinguished brand renowned for providing affordable and comfortable accommodations in some of India and Sri Lanka’s most iconic destinations. Merging adventure and comfort, The Lost Hostels aims to craft distinctive travel encounters for individuals and groups, enabling them to uncover new horizons, form enduring friendships, and craft memories that last a lifetime.

For more information, please visit: www.thelosthostels.com

