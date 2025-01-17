The 'Made in India' first-ever BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric debuts in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 17: BMW India launched the first-ever BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric at the Auto Expo 2025. The car can be booked at BMW dealerships across India from today onwards.

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric becomes the first electric vehicle by BMW to be 'Made in India'. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric is available exclusively in the eDrive20L drivetrain.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "Today, BMW has pioneered a disruption in the Indian premium automotive segment by launching the first-ever X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric. It's Big, it's an SUV, it's an EV and it's a BMW! The X1 Long Wheelbase is here to dominate every day, your way. A premium offering that offers practicality and sustainability, all in one package, making it the obvious choice as your first BMW. Exuding space, comfort and versatility, it is the perfect premium SUV for rising aspirations of new Bharat. As the first 'Made in India' EV from BMW, the X1 Long Wheelbase beckons a new era of innovation and excellence.

Pawah further added, "The first-ever X1 Long Wheelbase is ideal for individuals with modern lifestyle who stay ahead of the curve and do not compromise. BMW India is set to exceed your experience by offering a comprehensive solution complimented by smart financial plans, a widespread EV ecosystem with new services like Destination Charging, Smart eRouting, Charging Concierge and much more. With so much substance packed into it, the X1 Long Wheelbase is 'The One' aspirational SUV."

The introductory ex-showroom price of the first-ever BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric eDrive20L M Sport is INR 49,00,000.

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The first-ever BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric is available in Mineral White, Carbon Black, Portimao Blue, Sparkling Copper Grey & Skyscraper Grey metallic paintworks. All Paint options are available with the vegan upholstery Veganza Perforated in Mocha.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customers can experience unparalleled convenience and savings with BMW SMART Finance. Under the plan, customers can avail an affordable monthly installment with flexible payment solutions, that are designed to suit individual requirements. Discover the joy of owning the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric through BMW Financial Services at just INR 38,422* per month with an assured buyback at the end of tenure to ensure complete peace of mind for the customer.

*The tenure considered is 4 years with 8,000 km per year mileage.

A complimentary 5-year BMW Roadside Assistance is available round the clock and ensures that customers are well taken care of in emergencies. Features like portable High Voltage Battery Chargers and Puncture Repair Kit are also available for owners of BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric as part of Road Side Assistance. With the industry-first Charging Concierge, customers can access on-call assistance in seamlessly planning longer journeys through route recommendation based on active chargers. The Charging Concierge allows them to activate these chargers by prepaying for the usage using a unified payment gateway, without the hassle of downloading multiple apps.

The car comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometers. Extended warranty benefits are available from third year of operation to maximum sixth year without any mileage limitation. The warranty can further be extended to 10 yrs / 200,000 kms. The high-voltage battery in BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric is covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kms.

Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership and offer great peace of mind. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans Starting from 4 yrs / 200,000 kms, package extension available up to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms.

The First-Ever BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric

With its significantly sharper design and increased interior space, the first-ever BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric represents an immediately recognisable leap forward. The surface treatment, lines and classy exterior design details signal the SUV identity of the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric. Length: 4,616 mm and wheelbase: 2,800 mm make the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric not just the biggest car in its segment, but also one of the longest 5-seater SUVs offered in India. With its increased dimensions, the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric has a decidedly powerful and confident appearance. The modern design and bold, dominant stance highlight the SUV character. The upright front is striking thanks to a signature BMW kidney grille and segment leading Adaptive LED headlights that extend well into the sides. The Fully Adaptive LED Headlights offer fantastic throw for night-time driving as well as cornering function to take on winding roads with utmost confidence. The intelligent BMW High Beam Assistant takes care not to blind oncoming traffic during night-time driving. The side sketch is equally dynamic with crisply sculpted surfaces generating an expressive interplay of light and shadow. The long roof line with Aluminium Satinated roof rails, square wheel arch contours, and 18-inch M light alloy wheels enhance the overall look. The rear design exudes power and solidity with a large-surface diffuser and sculpted LED lights.

In the interior, a large and open feeling of space meets modern design, superior craftsmanship and innovative functionality. The car, with its increased wheelbase, makes for the most spacious rear cabin in the segment. The first-ever BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric brings advances for the interior including extra space for those onboard with enhanced practicality. The Widescreen Curved Display - with its seamless glass surface angled towards the driver - brings a high-class, modern highlight to the cabin. The clean and structured dashboard with 'Aluminium Mesheffect' trim comes together beautifully with the Luxury Instrument Panel. Beige headliner creates the perfect two-tone feeling inside the cockpit to elevate aesthetics. M Sport steering wheel and the blue ring finisher logo incite sportiness from the start. The premium feel is enhanced by decorative strips including ambient lighting in the instrument panel and front doors as well as satin finish on door handles. The floating armrest with storage also ergonomically integrates the control cluster. Harman Kardon Sound system with 12 loudspeakers and 205W output delivers a concert like experience.

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric offers a high degree of individual comfort with multi-way electrically adjustable Sport Seats for both driver and front passenger, offering a commanding seating position. The rear cabin offers expansive legroom and utmost seating comfort with perfectly contoured rear seats having extended cushioning and bolstering to make sure occupants feel comfortable during long drives. The rear seats provide perfect seating position to take on the road, with reclining function up to a maximum angle of 28.5 degrees offering superior ergonomics and comfort. Covering an area of 9 square feet, the first-ever BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric features the largest Panorama sunroof in the segment, which fills up the cabin with a sense of space and natural light flow.

Fifth generation BMW eDrive technology features a highly integrated drive unit within a single housing. It is powered by an electric motor on front axle, with single-speed transmission. It produces an output of 204 hp and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. Instant acceleration coupled with great driving dynamics gives a sense of Sheer Driving Pleasure in a BMW. Flooring the throttle pedal will result in a thrilling sensation of being teleported off the starting line as the driver is pushed back into the seat. The compact high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated in the floor has a gross capacity of 66.4 kWh providing an attractive MIDC driving range of 531 kms. The adaptive recuperation and one-pedal driving enhance the driving convenience and recover kinetic energy and feed it into the high-voltage battery, resulting in even higher efficiency.

The car is capable of fast and hassle-free charging. Charging time is:

* 130 kW DC Charger: 10%-80% in 29 min (120 kms added range in 10 min)

* 11 kW AC Charger: 0%-100% in about 6 hr 30 min

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation which enables safe and convenient charging up to 11kW. BMW Group India has one of the best charging networks in luxury segment with fast chargers at BMW dealer network in 35 cities. BMW dealer network across India welcomes owners of electric vehicles for fast and convenient charging at nominal rates.

The first-ever BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric comes with the latest version of BMW iDrive to provide intuitive, easy access through voice and touch control. It is based on the latest BMW Operating System 9, which also paves the way for a customisable selection of additional digital services. The QuickSelect feature allows functions to be activated directly without having to enter a submenu.

Customers can keep their vehicles up to date through the newly launched BMW OneShop. Multiple upgrades are available for customers such as BMW Digital Premium package. With additional digital features and services such as Enhanced BMW Maps functions like navigation and traffic visualizations and proactive trip suggestions, Welcome light animation, Smart Window Opener and My Modes like Digital Art, Expressive, Relax, the Digital Premium Package elevates customers' digital ownership experience. Thanks to the BMW Remote Software Upgrades, the vehicle receives functional extensions and improvements via over-the-air updates.

With the introduction of Smart eRouting, customers will be able to plan their next trip seamlessly and efficiently. The Smart eRouting feature is available in-car and also MyBMW App. Recommended charging stops are optimized based on traffic conditions and the battery's state of charge, ensuring you get to your destination in the fastest way possible. Users can access more than 5,000 convenient charging points with BMW India's strategic partnership with some of the largest public charging networks in the country. Customers will be able to rely on fast-charging capabilities with live charger status, set charging partner preferences, filter chargers basis capacity and more.

MyBMW App functions remotely to keep an eye on the vehicle status at all times. BMW Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access sets a new convenience standard by turning the smartphone or smartwatch into a vehicle key, in addition to the NFC card provided. Working on ultrawideband technology, the user's smartphone / smartwatch is transformed into a vehicle key which can be used to lock / unlock and even start and drive the car. Customers can share the digital key with up to 4 users. The new Comfort Access 2.0 features a segment first ability of unlocking the vehicle without having to tap the phone / smartwatch on the door handle. A stylish welcome scenario commences with orchestrated lighting effect.

The driver enjoys effective assistance in parking maneuvers that increase comfort and safety. Standard functions include Parking Assistant via Active Park Distance Control sensors at front and rear, and Rear View Camera. The segment-first Reversing Assistant remembers the last 50 meters covered and automatically reverses the car along exactly the same route.

BMW Safety technologies include extensive Driver Assistance Systems with Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Assistant, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Protection and Attentiveness Assistant. Other standard safety features are eight airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, Tubeless Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator, ISOFIX child seat mounting, integrated tyre repair kit and acoustic protection for pedestrians.

BMW Efficient Dynamics includes features such as ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, Driving Experience Control switch and My Modes in Driving Experience Control, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies.

