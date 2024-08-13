The makers of the Pankaj Tripathi starrer Shakeela have announced their new film, "Jai Hind, Jai Sindh," a patriotic saga with a blend of romance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: Following the success of "Luv U Alia" and Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha starrer "Shakeela" on OTT platforms, which garnered millions of views, Sammy Nanwani and Sammy's Magic Cinema are thrilled to announce their upcoming patriotic film, "Jai Hind, Jai Sindh." With its release date set for Independence Day, 2026, the highly anticipated film is in it's early stage.

Sammy Nanwani, the producer, shared his vision for the film: "After the overwhelming response to our previous films on digital platforms, we are excited to bring a story that deeply connects with our roots and history. 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' will not only highlight the heroic spirit of India during Partition but will also tell a captivating love story intertwined with the struggles and hopes of the Sindhi community."

"Jai Hind, Jai Sindh" is set to explore the historical and emotional landscape of India's Partition, with a particular focus on the unique experiences of the Sindhi community. The film aims to weave a compelling narrative of love, loss, and resilience against the backdrop of one of the most pivotal events in Indian history, while also celebrating the rich heritage and enduring glory of Sindh, which dates back 5,000 years.

