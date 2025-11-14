The Man Behind the Cuts - Abhishek Seth on Crafting the Pulse of Tanaav 2

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Celebrated film and video editor Abhishek Seth (IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3093033/) has been officially nominated in the Best Editor category at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 for his exceptional editing work on the high-impact web series Tanaav 2, produced by Applause Entertainment. The nomination underscores Seth's dedication across a stellar 20-year career in editing for feature films, digital series, and premium OTT content across India's entertainment landscape.

Highlighting a Career in Craft

Over two decades, Seth has honed his craft behind the scenes of major productions, contouring narrative tempo, enhancing emotional beats, and delivering visual clarity. His IMDb filmography lists notable credits including:

Search: The Naina Murder Case (2025) - Editor

Bang Bang! (2014) - Associate Editor

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) - Associate Editor

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) - Associate Editor

These credits spotlight his versatility from high-octane big-budget films to tight, character-driven narratives in the digital domain. Over the years, he has had the privilege of working with some of India's most celebrated directors including Siddhartha Anand, Rohan Sippy, Luv Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji, Anurag Basu, Karan Malhotra, Milan Luthria, Ken Ghosh, and Eshwar Niwas. This extensive collaborative experience has shaped his intuitive sense of rhythm, performance, and storytelling aesthetics.

About "Tanaav 2" & the Nomination

Tanaav 2, produced by Applause Entertainment, builds on the gritty, politically infused narrative of conflict, power, and human complexity. Within this intense storytelling environment, Seth's editing takes center stage knitting multiple story threads, calibrating silence, building tension, and balancing pace with emotional depth.

This nomination acknowledges his ability to transform raw footage into a polished, immersive narrative flow that elevates the series' entire production.

Statement from Abhishek Seth

"I'm deeply honored to be nominated for Best Editor at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025. Editing is an invisible craft it's where rhythm meets storytelling. To have my work on Tanaav 2 recognised among so many talented peers in the OTT space is deeply gratifying. I owe this moment to the trust of my collaborators, the support of my family, and the relentless pursuit of clarity in every cut."

Gratitude to Family

Seth extends his heartfelt gratitude to his parents Sateesh & Santosh Seth. Their encouragement, even in the unseen hours behind the scenes, has been his quiet strength throughout his career.

About Abhishek Seth

With a 20-year career in the Indian Film Industry, Abhishek Seth has consistently delivered excellence in storytelling through editing across feature films, web series, and premium digital formats. His IMDb page reflects his broad and sustained contribution to India's evolving entertainment ecosystem.

He also co-founded Chinh Media with Sarah Mathew, offering a complete creative and technical turnkey solution. Together, they delivered the internationally award-winning vegan documentary "The Test Case" and post-produced "DilLogical" for Amazon MiniTV.

About the Filmfare OTT Awards

The Filmfare OTT Awards celebrate creative and technical excellence in India's rapidly expanding OTT landscape, recognising the best in performance, production, and craft. The 2025 edition continues to highlight innovation in digital storytelling, and the nomination of editors like Abhishek Seth underscores the growing recognition for behind-the-scenes creative mastery.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor