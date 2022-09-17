The man behind the most controversial Song of 2022 – Lahu di Awaaz, Ammiye and many more hits

September 17: Nixon is one of the emerging faces of the music industry and is constantly working on his skills, from the most controversial song Lahu di Awaaj, a reality check to the very sweet song Ammiye and romantic song Taqdeer. Nixon will make you addicted to his Music. He has been proving this through his work by giving super-hit songs to the industry.

The beginning:

Born on 25 July, 1990 in a small village Moela, WahidPur of Hoshiarpur district (Punjab). The music director told when he looks back at his inspiration, and early beginnings, the art of composing tunes gives him a push to work even harder. The director also told about his journey.

The Journey:

Being a creative thought in my mind, I was unaware of what I was supposed to do. After admission to Law College in 2010

I was still not sure about my profession. While studying law, my interest moves to western instrumental music. I had no idea when I became addicted to music, and I started skipping college. My parents were in the hope that I would be a good lawyer, but they were not aware of what I sought. I was so serious about music that I opted for music as my profession, not law. My family was not supportive at the beginning of my musical journey. I started working in 2013 and did my first song in 2014. From the time I got my first earnings, my parents showed their support. 3 years later, in 2017, I came to Mohali to do better and explore more. At first, I worked as a ghost producer. Later on, by gaining more experience and learning new things in music, I was doing better.

I have seen lots of ups and down here in Mohali, but I was always positive about my work. Day after day, I was learning new musical genres. I was experimenting, making tunes and beats and learning musical aspects of different countries. I have diversified my experience in hip-hop music, dubstep, drill music, EDM, classical and many more.

I believe that Music is in my blood. Being from a family of doctors and teachers, I realised that I got a gift from my forefather, who also had a great interest in music.

I have some goals in life and am working hard for them. I still have many more things to do, and there are many more projects on the way…

https://www.instagram.com/beatsbynixon/

Over The Years, Nixon Produced Many Hits, Including:

Lahu di Awaaz Paisa-Poosa Waqif Jatt Vigadhe 2 Sher Bajera da sitta Machar Dani(Drop Mix) Akh Kashni Han Kar Gai

With Many Songs on their way, Nixon is Unstoppable

How Music Can Improve Your Life in Unexpected Ways

Sounds of Change reaches out to humans living in challenging circumstances. For these people, words often are not enough to express themselves. To deal with heavy emotions and feel safe again, another approach is needed. Music bonds people and is a powerful tool to express yourself in a safe way.

Making music stimulates creativity and appeals to the imagination. Composing music leads to discovering other possibilities, and it strengthens coping mechanisms. Being creative also awakens the understanding that there are always opportunities to build a future, even if you are living in the middle of the war, in a devastated city or in a refugee camp.

Nixon is Producing music that has the power to change this world. With many more Super hits on his Way, He’s Working Hard towards His goals. You can follow him on Instagram to stay updated.

“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor