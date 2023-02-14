The members of Zikrr talks about the experience of being on stage

In the Indian performance scenario, there's no shortage of exceptional musicians. Artists who can sweep you off your feet with one note, one solo, one drum roll. Some of them have become legends while being on stage for years and some are a season's wonder. The divide is a very thin but very prominent line that separates the ok from the good and the good from the best. Zikrr has been treading on these thin trails for a full decade now and still has not lost it's prominence in the Music Scene. Founded in 2012, Zikrr began as a Sufi Rock band singing covers of famous sufi legends such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and combing them with Punjabi folk music along with some Bollywood songs added to the mix. As the years went by and the audiences have evolved, so did Zikrr's music. Zikrr as a band can proudly boast to be the first band to bring forward a two-gender singing duo. Male-Female vocals complementing each other accompanied by some catchy music.

The members of Zikrr, out of sheer humility don't consider any of them to be prodigious talents but hardworkers. A team who knows what its limits are and treads within the lines to not err.

Over the years, their music has oscillated towards a more commercial theme with the use of Bollywood music on the rise. Zikrr is a very basic instrument set up if we were to look into it in details. The 6 members ensemble has played more than 2000 shows all across the globe and has only been showered with love because of these virtues the band has.

A bunch of people, who spend so much time together that just a nod let's the other person know what's happening. Zikrr inspite of constant changes and evolution has managed to keep it's soul intact. A soulf which forces them to make music which touches the heart. Zikrr is enroute to some major releases this year and hopes that the change which these releases bring would be a good one.

