The MINI Charged Edition Launched in India. Plug into Bold

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 10: MINI India introduced the MINI Charged Edition, a limited edition of the all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE in India. Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 20 units are available and can be booked exclusively on shop.mini.in.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “MINI spreads BIG LOVE by bringing the MINI 3-door Cooper SE in Chili Red, for the first time in India. It celebrates the legendary Go-Kart feeling and instant torque, all with zero emissions. The MINI Charged Edition is a bold, energetic and expressive car that perfectly fits the MINI BIG Love spirit of a brave and daring brand which brings people and communities together. The MINI Charged Edition is your perfect partner for Urban Mobility. Every bit the original iconic MINI but powered for the roads of tomorrow.”

The ex-showroom price* of the all-electric MINI Charged Edition is INR 55,00,000.

The MINI Charged Edition comes with one-time installation of the MINI Smart Wallbox charger and a portable DC charging cable. Customers can also explore customised finance options with MINI 360º as well as corporate and trade-in benefits.

MINI Electric ownership experience is hassle free as the high voltage battery is covered by a warranty valid for 8 years or up to 100,000 kilometres. The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres, Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of ownership to a maximum fifth year without any milage limitation. 5 years 24x7 Road-Side Assistance provides complete peace of mind while on the move with facilities like portable roadside charging.

BMW Group offers the best charging infrastructure in the premium segment with fast chargers at BMW Group Dealer Network across 35 cities in India. The MINI Electric can be serviced across 36 BMW Group touchpoints across the country.

The MINI Charged Edition

The MINI Charged Edition is the first limited edition of the successful MINI 3-Door Cooper SE to be introduced in India. The limited edition features for the first time a Chili Red exterior colour with Multitone Roof in White, Aspen White Exterior Trim (headlight and tail light rings, door handles, logos, tailgate handle), Frozen Red Sports Stripes with Energetic Yellow highlights on the bonnet, sides and boot of the car and air inlet in chrome.

The car’s design blends modern aesthetic aerodynamic lines with eye-catching signature details. Dynamic lines and a crisp, clean style combine with the wide track, short overhangs and 17 inch / 43.66 cm MINI Electric Power Spoke alloy wheels to give the MINI Charged Edition its taut athletic presence. Striking ‘Energetic Yellow’ accents further enhance its unique appearance on the road. The all-electric MINI is designed to enhance Urban Mobility and maximise your driving experience.

Distinctive headlights are accompanied by side scuttles that house LED indicators and the Energetic Yellow 'S' logo. Mirror Caps in Aspen White along with Chili Red exterior colour lend an even more individual appearance. The exclusive 17 inch / 43.18 cm Electric Power Spoke alloy wheels outlined in Energetic Yellow add to complete the all-electric MINI's bold design. The asymmetrical spokes lend them a unique appearance and are aerodynamically optimised to improve efficiency.

The interior comes with the exclusive MINI Electric Interior and sports seats with Leatherette Carbon Black upholstery. The multifunction steering wheel in Nappa Leather integrates more functions yet reduces the number of control surfaces. The 5-inch/ 12.7 cm digital Multifunction Instrument Display in a sleek Black Panel design provides key driving information. It is brilliantly complemented by the 8.8-Inch/22.35 cm high-resolution, full-colour touchscreen. In addition, the audio control unit and the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems are integrated harmoniously into the circular control unit. Innumerable, finely integrated lighting strips and spots create ambient lighting that sets the right mood for every drive. Striking accents in ‘Energetic Yellow’ extend to the start/stop toggle switch, gear lever and unique badging on door sills.

Dynamic yet gentle, the all-electric MINI offers an entirely new driving experience. Delivering 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the car sprints from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds, with no lag or gearshift interruptions. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km.

MINI 3-Door Cooper SE ensures fast and hassle-free charging.

- 50 kW DC Charger – 80% in 36 mins.

- 11 kW AC Charger – 80% in 2 hours 30 minutes.

- 2.3 kW AC Charger– 80% in 9 hours 43 minutes.

The MINI Charged Edition comes in a fully loaded feature rich fixed profile including MINI Wired Package with Navigation System, Wireless Charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, Multifunctional Instrument Display, Apple CarPlay® and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System.

MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, enhanced sportiness, or efficiency according to driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Rear View Camera and Tyre Pressure Monitor.

The MINI Charged Edition features cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres, and Rear-View Camera. The standard MINIMALISM technology includes Auto Start/Stop function, Brake Energy Recuperation, Active Cooling Air Ducts and Electromechanical Power Steering.

MINI has established nine authorized Dealerships in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and Navnit Motors (Bangalore).

